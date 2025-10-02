Prince William reveals Louis and Charlotte 'beat each other up' on the trampoline as he shares hilarious detail of home life

The future King said that little Prince Louis is 'obsessed' with his trampoline

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Caitlin Elliott's avatar
By
published
in News

Prince William has shared a hilariously sweet insight into life at home with the Wales children, revealing that the garden trampoline is a firm favourite for Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.

The Prince of Wales got honest in conversation with Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy, in a new episode of Apple TV+'s The Reluctant Traveller, during which he discussed everything from his relationship with the late Queen Elizabeth to dealing with Princess Catherine's cancer battle.

In one particular lighthearted moment, the doting father-of-three opened up about fun moments at the Wales family home of Adelaide Cottage, explaining that Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte enjoy some playful sibling bonding on their trampoline.

Prince Louis of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after attending Trooping the Colour on June 15, 2024 in London

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Louis loves the trampoline, he’s obsessed by trampolining, and Charlotte actually does it a lot as well," William told Eugene.

Admitting that playtime between his second and third-born can involve a bit of rough and tumble, the future King continued, "And as far as I can tell, they just end up jumping up and down on the trampoline and beating each other up most of the time. Apparently, there is an art to it."

While Princess Charlotte is all about netball and ballet, he explained that it's football and hockey that Prince George loves.

Prince George of Cambridge attends The Wimbledon Men&#039;s Singles Final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For busy Prince William, catching up on rest is what he likes to do during days off at home.

"When you have 3 small children, sleep is an important part of my life," he said. "Now they’re at a certain age where, unless they are ill, they do sleep pretty well. So that’s a bit of a relief.

"But when you’ve got three small children growing up and they are waking up at all sorts of times in the nigh,t it is quite exhausting, as every parent will tell you."

Caitlin Elliott
Caitlin Elliott
News Editor

Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.