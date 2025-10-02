Prince William reveals Louis and Charlotte 'beat each other up' on the trampoline as he shares hilarious detail of home life
The future King said that little Prince Louis is 'obsessed' with his trampoline
Prince William has shared a hilariously sweet insight into life at home with the Wales children, revealing that the garden trampoline is a firm favourite for Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.
The Prince of Wales got honest in conversation with Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy, in a new episode of Apple TV+'s The Reluctant Traveller, during which he discussed everything from his relationship with the late Queen Elizabeth to dealing with Princess Catherine's cancer battle.
In one particular lighthearted moment, the doting father-of-three opened up about fun moments at the Wales family home of Adelaide Cottage, explaining that Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte enjoy some playful sibling bonding on their trampoline.
"Louis loves the trampoline, he’s obsessed by trampolining, and Charlotte actually does it a lot as well," William told Eugene.
Admitting that playtime between his second and third-born can involve a bit of rough and tumble, the future King continued, "And as far as I can tell, they just end up jumping up and down on the trampoline and beating each other up most of the time. Apparently, there is an art to it."
While Princess Charlotte is all about netball and ballet, he explained that it's football and hockey that Prince George loves.
For busy Prince William, catching up on rest is what he likes to do during days off at home.
"When you have 3 small children, sleep is an important part of my life," he said. "Now they’re at a certain age where, unless they are ill, they do sleep pretty well. So that’s a bit of a relief.
"But when you’ve got three small children growing up and they are waking up at all sorts of times in the nigh,t it is quite exhausting, as every parent will tell you."
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
