Prince William and Kate Middleton make deeply poignant Southport visit as they share moving message of support

The Prince and Princess of Wales travelled to Southport on 23rd September where they visited Farnborough Road Infant and Junior School. Seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe, who was killed in last summer’s horrific knife attack in the Merseyside town, had been a pupil there.

According to the BBC, Prince William and Kate spoke privately with her family and chatted to teachers about the impact of what happened and the support given by the staff members to families. They also visited a new memorial playground at Churchtown Primary School, where Prince William gave a moving speech, remarking upon how the "tragic events" that unfolded last year "still remain difficult to comprehend."

He added, "This playground is a symbol of how the community have come together to create such a positive space for the pupils of this school - a symbol of remembrance and resilience, a testament that love will always overcome tragedy."

"You are parents united in grief. You have faced such horror - but from that you move forward with grace and fortitude - creating the most remarkable legacies for your girls," he continued, addressing the parents of Elsie Dot, Alice da Silva Aguiar (9) and Bebe King (6), who were murdered at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in July 2024.

Prince William added, as per The Sun, "We will always be here to support you. To everyone impacted on that day you will never be forgotten. Enjoy this playground. Be brave, be joyful and be kind."

Posting about this visit on social media, the Prince and Princess of Wales also both described being back in Southport as "deeply poignant". They added that they were there to see a "community who are pulling together and healing".

Within hours o the attacks last summer the Prince and Princess of Wales released a powerful message sending their "love, thoughts and prayers" to "all those involved".

They also thanked emergency responders who "demonstrated compassion and professionalism" when the local community "needed [them] most". This recent royal visit to Southport comes just under a year after Prince William and Kate were last there in October 2024.

Back then the Waleses met with Elsie Dot, Alice and Bebe’s families, again in private. They’re also understood to have seen Leanne Lucas, who had been teaching the dance class and was injured in the attack.

Prince William and Kate went to the Southport Community Centre and chatted with emergency responders and mental health practitioners who’d been supporting all those affected. Since this visit, murderer Alex Rudakubana has been sentenced to a minimum of 52 years in prison.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have consistently shown their support for the Southport community throughout the past year and it’s incredibly meaningful to see them visiting the town together once again this month. After their visit in October 2024, which was Kate’s first since she completed chemotherapy, they declared in a powerful message that they "stand with" everyone there.

"We continue to stand with everyone in Southport. Meeting the community today has been a powerful reminder of the importance of supporting one another in the wake of unimaginable tragedy. You will remain in our thoughts and prayers. W & C," they wrote.