Prince William just had the cutest reaction to a baby biting his finger
How cute are these pictures?
Recently, a royal photographer captured an adorable image of Prince William getting his finger bitten by a baby, and we're so enamored by the adorable pics.
We've always known the Prince to be incredible with children. He is, of course, great with his own kids, as he is always making efforts to spend time with them. In fact, just a few weeks ago, the Prince was seen with Prince George at the Rugby World Cup, having a truly adorable mini-me moment as they cheered on Wales together in the quarter-final leg. And even just a few days ago, the Prince had a hilarious moment when a young schoolchild guessed how old the Prince is, and was rather shocked to hear the child's answer: "57 years old," they guessed. To this, the Prince hilariously and sweetly replied, "I'm not that old."
This week, the Prince is in Singapore for the annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, and as expected, he has been doing his rounds with the public of Singapore as well as the country's leaders. On 5 November, when William was at one of the Changi Airport’s passenger terminals to visit a nature-themed entertainment and retail complex called Jewel, he had a super adorable encounter with a baby that we just can't get over.
The baby, named Albane Costa, was seen grabbing Prince William's finger in a video posted to X by user Liza Dicoy. In the video, you can see Prince William telling the parents of the child that the baby is "very sweet."
"How's he sleeping? Is he sleeping okay? Good," the Prince also graciously asked them.
Then, as babies often do, the young boy tried to put the royal's finger into his mouth, but William had the sweetest and most incredible response. He said with a laugh, "I need my finger. I need my finger back!" The level of adorable vibes in this video truly is on overload.
Ones in lifetime experience #PrinceWilliam #PrinceofWales pic.twitter.com/OI2yvpYVmUNovember 5, 2023
Prince William isn't the only royal, however, who loves to be around young children - even Kate has shared in the past that being around babies makes her quite emotional and ready to "have another one."
"It makes me very broody," Kate said at the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project in 2022. "William always worries about me meeting under 1-year-olds. I come home saying, 'Let's have another one.'" And honestly, we couldn't blame her, especially when you have kids as cute as Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
