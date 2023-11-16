Prince William has given Kate Middleton nearly £703,000 worth of jewelry, according to reports
This includes Kate's engagement sapphire from Princess Diana, as well as other opulent jewels
According to new reports, Kate Middleton has apparently been given over £703,000 worth of jewelry from Prince William, and we're taking a look at some of the best pieces.
In 2023, the Prince and Princess of Wales have celebrated 13 years since their engagement, and the pair has been together even longer, since their days at the University of St. Andrews. Since the couple has been engaged, the Prince has given Kate Middleton many a fine piece of jewelry, and according to new reports, he has spent over £700,000 on jewelry alone over the years for the Princess.
According to jewelry expert, Neil Dutta, Managing Director of Angelic Diamonds, there have been a handful of iconic jewelry items that William has gifted to Kate over the years, and it spans even beyond her iconic sapphire engagement ring.
We would be remiss, of course, to not mention the engagement ring, however, which according to Neil is worth nearly £330,000.
The ring is iconic, said Neil, because of its unique design: "Catherine’s engagement ring is, most likely, one of her most prized possessions. It is a brilliant blue Ceylon, oval-shaped sapphire set within an 18k white gold band, surrounded by a cluster of 14 round solitaire diamonds."
He did note, however, that its value has undoubtedly increased over the years, especially given the historical significance of the ring, seeing as it was once Princess Diana's, given to her by now King Charles.
"Our jewellers estimated that it had increased in value each year by 23%, based on its value of £30,000 at initial purchase. This means it's worth up to £330,000 today and likely more due to its history!" he also noted.
The Princess does have a good deal of other very valuable jewelry pieces aside from her iconic engagement ring, however. For example, she has a matching pair of diamond and sapphire earrings that are a perfect match to her engagement ring, and according to Neil these are also worth somewhere around £303,000.
Another well-known jewelry piece Kate was gifted from William is her "GCL" necklace, which features the first letter of all of her children's names, one for George, Charlotte, and Louis. The necklace has a gold pendant with these letters engraved, and is likely also worth a fairly pretty penny, said Neil.
"The gold Midnight Moon necklace features G, C and L initials for her children and was a gift for Catherine’s 38th birthday. The necklace was designed by British jeweller, Daniella Draper, with Cathering often preferring British designers when it comes to her jewels. This part of her collection is worth an estimated £1,300," he said.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
Queen Camilla 'one step removed' from special relationship with Kate that she will 'never quite' have, royal expert says
Queen Camilla and Kate's relationship is 'unique' but might reportedly 'always' be impacted by one particular thing according to an expert
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Phoebe Waller-Bridge reunites with the Hot Priest in fabulous shirt and tie mini-dress
Phoebe Waller-Bridge was reunited with the Hot Priest yesterday as she and Andrew Scott were snapped at the GQ Men of the Year Awards
By Laura Harman Published
-
Prince William's risk with Michael Middleton when he proposed to Kate - that could've majorly backfired
Prince William took a major risk when he proposed to Kate Middleton back in 2010 - which could have caused quite a bit of drama!
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton's clever fashion choice that ensures her shirts are perfectly tucked in during engagements
Kate Middleton's perfectly tucked shirts may be down to this clever fashion choice made by the Princess of Wales's stylist
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton reveals that Prince Louis has been using a 'feelings wheel' at school to help him learn to express his emotions
As part of Kate's 'Shaping Us' campaign, she revealed that even Prince Louis is learning how to express his emotions in a healthy way
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Kate Middleton set to give her children a 'normal life' that even Princess Diana 'couldn't easily provide'
Kate Middleton is set to give her children a 'normal life' - and her perseverance to ensure normality is appreciated by King Charles
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton's 'sweetly bashful' moment with Prince William on Remembrance Day
The Prince and Princess shared a rather sweet moment at a Remembrance Day event
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
The smart reason we don't see Kate Middleton break this royal beauty rule, according to an expert
It's rare that Princess Catherine breaks this aspect of royal protocol
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Kate Middleton's wind-resistant bangs are down to this affordable trick, according to a royal hair expert
A royal hair expert has revealed the trick behind Kate Middleton's wind-resistant bangs that maintain their shape in blustery weather
By Laura Harman Published
-
The gifts Kate Middleton was just given for George, Charlotte and Louis are so cute - and ideal for a trio
The gifts Kate Middleton was just given at an engagement for her three children are so adorable - and ideal for any parent of three children
By Laura Harman Published