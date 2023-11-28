Prince William given opportunity to swap being royal for rockstar life with iconic offer from Ronnie Wood

Prince William was given the opportunity of a lifetime while attending a charity event on Monday evening – the future King was offered the chance to swap crowns for crowds as a music legend asked him to join the band.

Ronnie Wood – from the Rolling Stones – joined the Prince of Wales at the Tusk Conservation Awards and made a most unexpected offer.

The musician is passionate about animal conservation and is a fan of the work William has done for the charity - although he joked he was there because of how long the Rolling Stones have been around, cracking “We had to talk about conservation - with an old band like ours.”

And to show his appreciation for the future King, Ronnie revealed he had given William, who is first in the royal line of succession, the chance to live out many people’s wildest dreams – joining the Rolling Stones on tour!

The rocker told reporters afterwards, “We were talking about the tour and I said ‘come on, you’ve got to come out on tour’ and we were talking about the new album and everything.”

“William said (he would) if we could get Taylor Swift there.”

And, maybe calling his bluff, Ronnie revealed that the country superstar had actually sung with the Rolling Stones before. Taylor has performed with frontman Mick Jagger. Upon hearing this, William replied, “I’m there then.”

Letting out his inner rockstar is something we know William is keen on doing.

In a past interview for the Time To Walk series on Apple Fitness, the Prince of Wales admitted that one way he gets himself going at the start of the week is with some AC/DC. He added that he's a big fan of Thunderstruck, calling the song “quite heavy for a Monday morning.”

And William’s latest opportunity might just make him the coolest dad on earth – as Prince George’s surprising music taste was revealed to include a slew of rock bands including AC/DC and Led Zeppelin.

During the glitzy bash to honour the important work of conservation champions, the Prince also gave an impassioned speech, saying, “This event gives us a rare moment to reflect on the significant achievements of our award winners and to recognise the challenges they face each and every day.”

“It is also a reminder that Africa, its people, and its biodiversity are disproportionately affected by the impacts of a warming planet. Impacts which are, for the most part, not driven by those most affected.”

“Those living in Africa emit just a quarter of the emissions than that of the average global citizen, yet the African continent is set to incur disproportionate loss and damage from climate change.”

It’s a special charity for William, as he actually helped launch the Tusk Conservation Awards 11 years ago and has been the patron of the charity itself – Tusk – since 2005. Tusk aims to safeguard elephants, rhinos and other wildlife and it was one of his first ever royal patronages after leaving university.