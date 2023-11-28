Prince William given opportunity to swap being royal for rockstar life with iconic offer from Ronnie Wood
Could a career change be in store for the Prince of Wales?
Prince William was given the opportunity of a lifetime while attending a charity event on Monday evening – the future King was offered the chance to swap crowns for crowds as a music legend asked him to join the band.
Ronnie Wood – from the Rolling Stones – joined the Prince of Wales at the Tusk Conservation Awards and made a most unexpected offer.
The musician is passionate about animal conservation and is a fan of the work William has done for the charity - although he joked he was there because of how long the Rolling Stones have been around, cracking “We had to talk about conservation - with an old band like ours.”
And to show his appreciation for the future King, Ronnie revealed he had given William, who is first in the royal line of succession, the chance to live out many people’s wildest dreams – joining the Rolling Stones on tour!
The rocker told reporters afterwards, “We were talking about the tour and I said ‘come on, you’ve got to come out on tour’ and we were talking about the new album and everything.”
“William said (he would) if we could get Taylor Swift there.”
And, maybe calling his bluff, Ronnie revealed that the country superstar had actually sung with the Rolling Stones before. Taylor has performed with frontman Mick Jagger. Upon hearing this, William replied, “I’m there then.”
Letting out his inner rockstar is something we know William is keen on doing.
In a past interview for the Time To Walk series on Apple Fitness, the Prince of Wales admitted that one way he gets himself going at the start of the week is with some AC/DC. He added that he's a big fan of Thunderstruck, calling the song “quite heavy for a Monday morning.”
And William’s latest opportunity might just make him the coolest dad on earth – as Prince George’s surprising music taste was revealed to include a slew of rock bands including AC/DC and Led Zeppelin.
Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet by HRH Prince William, Colin Butfield and Jonnie Hughes | £6.00 at Amazon
With an introduction from the Prince of Wales himself, this book delves into each of the significant Earthshot goals, ranging from protecting and restoring nature to helping to build a waste-free world. It explored how these can help to tackle the environmental crisis.
During the glitzy bash to honour the important work of conservation champions, the Prince also gave an impassioned speech, saying, “This event gives us a rare moment to reflect on the significant achievements of our award winners and to recognise the challenges they face each and every day.”
“It is also a reminder that Africa, its people, and its biodiversity are disproportionately affected by the impacts of a warming planet. Impacts which are, for the most part, not driven by those most affected.”
“Those living in Africa emit just a quarter of the emissions than that of the average global citizen, yet the African continent is set to incur disproportionate loss and damage from climate change.”
It’s a special charity for William, as he actually helped launch the Tusk Conservation Awards 11 years ago and has been the patron of the charity itself – Tusk – since 2005. Tusk aims to safeguard elephants, rhinos and other wildlife and it was one of his first ever royal patronages after leaving university.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
Duchess Sophie’s reunion with Prince Edward after he missed two significant family moments where she stepped out solo
Duchess Sophie's reunion with Prince Edward followed several solo appearances as he missed a State Banquet and the King's birthday
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Why shower curtain poles are the surprising must-have Christmas decoration trend of 2023
We never thought we'd be buying a shower curtain rod to steer our Christmas decorating but after seeing this trend we're all inspired to copy the look
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
The sweet Christmas tradition Harry and William will continue for a seriously heart-warming reason
Prince Harry and Prince William are reportedly set to continue a special Christmas tradition with their children in mind
By Jack Slater Published
-
The huge difference between King Charles and Prince William revealed – and how it’ll shape their reigns
A new royal book claims there’s a huge difference between Prince William and King Charles
By Jack Slater Published
-
Prince William and Kate are the ‘equal partners’ Diana always wanted to be with Charles
A royal expert has praised the Prince and Princess of Wales for being “equal partners”
By Jack Slater Published
-
Prince William’s latest military appearance has royal fans all saying the same thing
The Prince of Wales made his first military appearance since being made Colonel-in-Chief
By Jack Slater Published
-
The unique takeaway privilege Prince William and Kate Middleton get that other royals are denied
There is a rather strange takeaway privilege Prince William and Kate Middleton get which isn't afforded to other members of the Royal Family
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate and Prince William would ‘refuse’ to spend Christmas with King Charles if he made this ‘upsetting’ decision, royal expert says
According to a royal expert, Kate and Prince William would 'refuse' to join King Charles at Sandringham for Christmas if he did this
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William's two-word response as he's asked how much is in his bank account in hilarious moment
Prince William's two-word response to a rather cheeky question from a young fan has been revealed following a recent engagement
By Laura Harman Published
-
Prince William has reclaimed this unique title after being dethroned in 2022
Last year, the Prince of Wales lost the honour, but he’s back on top
By Jack Slater Published