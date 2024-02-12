Prince William ‘in discussions’ to take on major role in King Charles’ place
Prince William is reportedly 'in discussions' to potentially take on a big role for King Charles and it would be his first time doing so
Prince William is reportedly ‘in discussions’ to take on a major role in King Charles’s place for the first time this month.
The Prince of Wales could possibly take on some additional public-facing duties, following the announcement from Buckingham Palace that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer. Prince William, who is first in the royal line of succession, resumed his own schedule of engagements on 7 February. The coming months include several significant royal occasions and it’s been suggested that it’s “under discussion” whether Prince William could take on a major role for King Charles at the Commonwealth Day service.
According to The Sunday Times’s Roya Nikkhah it’s apparently possible Prince William might read the King’s Commonwealth Day message aloud. Last year King Charles read out his message at Westminster Abbey at the service, breaking with Queen Elizabeth’s tradition of releasing it.
Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed by Robert Jobson | Was £9.99, Now £9.03 at Amazon
Royal author Robert Jobson delivers a fascinating portrait of King Charles as a man and monarch. Released before His Majesty's coronation, this book delves into his driving passions, his values and his approach to his reign.
This year’s Commonwealth Day service will take place on Monday 11 March and Roya has claimed Queen Camilla is expected to attend and represent King Charles. She will also apparently lead the Royal Family in the procession. The Royal Editor commented that it’s reportedly “still under discussion” as to whether King Charles will record his Commonwealth Day message remotely or whether Prince William might read it aloud at the Abbey.
If Prince William does end up taking on this role for King Charles on Commonwealth Day, it will mark the first time he has done so. It will be a huge moment for him as he takes on a responsibility he likely wouldn’t otherwise undertake until his own future reign.
Of course, it’s possible His Majesty, who is known for his strong work ethic, will want to record his message to the Commonwealth and continue this aspect of his duties as monarch. However, whether or not he does, it’s understood that King Charles won’t be at the service himself as he’s postponed public-facing duties as he continues with his “schedule of regular treatments”.
The Princess of Wales is also “unlikely” to return to engagements until after Easter at the end of March following her "planned" abdominal surgery in January. Prince William and Queen Camilla could be accompanied by other working royals including the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Anne, who’ve all attended the service regularly in the past.
The suggestion that Prince William is “in discussions” to potentially deliver King Charles’s message comes after the BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond expressed her belief to OK! that Prince William could be facing his destiny as future King.
“I think he'll be feeling very serious about his life," Jennie claimed. “This is not a time in which he wanted to take on extra responsibilities, and it's not a time when he wanted, really, to contemplate the fact that one day in the very foreseeable future he is going to be a monarch. This is a time in his life where we know when he just wants to be a hands-on dad and a very supportive husband.”
After resuming his royal duties earlier this month Prince William is reportedly spending half-term with his family in Norfolk before returning to his packed schedule of engagements.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use , Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Are fitness trackers worth it? Here's what I've learnt after 5 years of using one 24/7
Are fitness trackers worth it? From motivation to accuracy, Health Editor Grace Walsh weighs up the pros and cons of buying a fitness tracker in 2024
By Grace Walsh Published
-
These short bob hairstyles will be everywhere in 2024 - for those who want a stylish but practical look
Want to take your bob up a notch? These are the short bob hairstyles the experts predict will be big news for 2024
By Jess Beech Published
-
Prince William's rare update on Kate Middleton's time in hospital as he resumes royal duties
Prince William spoke out about the Princess of Wales's time in hospital and thanked people for their 'support' at his recent engagements
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
'Scary time' for Prince William 'facing his destiny' after King Charles's cancer diagnosis
Prince William has resumed public duties and according to an expert he'll be feeling 'very serious about his life' at this challenging time
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Did King Charles see Prince Harry, how long for and why has he gone to Sandringham?
Prince Harry arrived in London the day after King Charles's cancer diagnosis was announced and here's all we know about their reunion
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
What King Charles's diagnosis means for the Royal Family and the five royals that will be more important than ever
King Charles's diagnosis could mean other members of the Royal Family stepping up more - here's who could play the biggest role
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince Harry returns to the UK following King Charles's cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry has now arrived back in the UK and is said to have been informed personally by King Charles about his diagnosis
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
King Charles diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace reveals
King Charles was diagnosed after his recent treatment for benign prostate enlargement
By Mariana Cerqueira Published
-
King Charles's 'lifesaving' gesture to Claudia Winkleman's sister as 'very dear friend' in her hour of need
King Charles’s thoughtful gesture of support was 'lifesaving' according to Sophie Winkleman who's described the monarch as a 'dear friend'
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William is a 'regular' at Lambrook School gates and won't be 'fazed' being in charge while Kate is away
Apparently Prince William won't be 'fazed' taking care of everything whilst Kate is in hospital recovering after her 'successful' surgery
By Emma Shacklock Published