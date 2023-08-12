Prince William and Catherine surprise a royal fan in the most adorable way – and it appears they have learnt a lesson from the late Queen
The Prince and Princess of Wales prove they are never too busy for a kind gesture
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales have made a royal fan’s day (or maybe their whole year) after they sweetly responded to a wedding invitation. The royal fan, who uses the username Katiesroyallove on X (formerly known as Twitter) shared with her followers that she invited the royal pair to her wedding earlier this year – and they actually responded! The more personalised response also suggests the pair have adopted a lesson from the late Queen Elizabeth II, who was reportedly well-known for avoiding stock responses when choosing to write back to fans.
- Prince William and Catherine have proved that they will find the time to make a fan’s day as they adorably responded to a wedding invitation
- A royal fan shared the official response she was sent from the Wales’, and her followers can’t believe how “sweet” and “adorable” the royal pair are
- In other royal news, former royal butler reveals the secret to impressing the Royal Family, and how it created a strong bond between Princess Anne and this family member
They already had a lot on their plates, what with being the Prince and Princess of Wales and having three children.
But then King Charles went ahead and gave both Prince William and Kate Middleton new military titles.
So you’d forgive a few things slipping through the cracks. However, the Prince and Princess of Wales have made it clear that they’ll make time for fans with the latest “sweet” gesture.
A royal fan, Katie Baddock, shared with her followers that she invited the pair to her wedding earlier this year, and they’ve actually responded (albeit a bit late.)
She wrote on social media platform X, “A letter from the Palace after I sent my wedding invitation to William and Catherine a few months back” and attached a screenshot of the official response, plus a photo from her wedding day.
The response read, “Dear Miss Baddock, the Prince and Princess of Wales have asked me to thank you for your letter in which you invited Their Royal Highnesses to your wedding on 7th April 2023. I sincerely apologise for the delay in response, but I trust that you understand. The Prince and Princess were extremely grateful for your kind invitation.”
A letter from the Palace after I sent my wedding invitation to William and Catherine a few months back ☺️ pic.twitter.com/76RKhOjOhlAugust 10, 2023
It continued, “Although they were regretfully unable to attend, Their Royal Highnesses would have me send their hopes that your wedding day was a happy and memorable occasion.”
“The Prince and Princess of Wales send you their best wishes for your future together, and thank you once again for taking the time to write.”
Fans online absolutely loved the thoughtful move, with one commenting, “That is just awesome. I wouldn’t expect anything less from those two.”
Another added, “Bless their hearts and bless you and your husband too for a long and happy marriage.”
William and Kate taking the time to send such a personal response could actually be a sign that they’ve picked up some expert tips from the late Queen.
MailOnline's etiquette expert William Hanson has previously explained that Her Majesty was well known for making sure fans didn’t get stock replies or the same generic responses, as a way of respecting their time.
He told Femail previously, “There is a standard wording [the Royal Family] will use for the thousands of letters they receive each week. They don't have the luxury of time to write a totally new response to everyone.”
“However, it certainly used to be the practice with the Queen that if you wrote to Her Majesty a second time, you would receive a different reply. It would not be the same as the first one, because there would be a record kept.”
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
Royal butler reveals the secret to impressing the Royal Family, and how it created a strong bond between Princess Anne and this family member
Getting in the good graces of the Royal Family is surprisingly simple
By Jack Slater Published
-
Summer outfit ideas for women over 50 according to a 50+ fashion expert
Look great and feel fabulous in these summer outfit ideas for women over 50 from a 50+ fashion expert
By Rivkie Baum Published
-
This royal is the most popular public figure in America - and it's not the King or the Princess of Wales!
The most popular public figure in the US is a member of the Royal Family - and honestly, we're a little bit surprised!
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton gifted three brand-new titles by King Charles
Kate Middleton was gifted three brand-new titles by the King as the monarch distributed several military titles to senior royals
By Laura Harman Published
-
Prince William and the Princess of Wales set to deliver public message without King Charles after summer break
Prince William and the Princess of Wales are reportedly going to be delivering a public message within a matter of weeks
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Why Kate Middleton has been wearing so much pink - and it's not because of the Barbie movie
The Princess is known to sport the vibrant hue - but why is she doing it more than usual?
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Prince William interrupts his family summer holiday to share personal message of support
Prince William interrupted his holiday with Kate and the children in order to lend his support to something rather close to his heart
By Laura Harman Published
-
Why Prince William ‘feels even more strongly’ that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis should embrace ‘unique position’
A royal expert has claimed Prince William 'feels even more strongly' that his children should 'remain close' forever
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Why Prince William and Kate Middleton’s summer decision could see them return to little-known royal residence
Prince William and Kate's summer decision could mean a return to a royal home that some fans might never have known they had
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
King Charles paved the way for Prince William as he proved it’s alright to change your mind
King Charles paved the way for the Prince of Wales when he became the first heir to the throne to achieve a huge accolade
By Emma Shacklock Published