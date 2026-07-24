With summer in full swing, the Royal Family are likely preparing for their annual holiday to Balmoral, the Aberdeenshire estate that has been their private haven for over 100 years. Spending August-October there was an important tradition to the late Queen Elizabeth and she would welcome her family for visits.

The Queen was so relaxed at Balmoral that she would "hang up her tiara on the front gates and put on a headscarf" and become "Granny and Mum", according to former royal chef Darren McGrady, who worked for the royals for 15 years.

He has also spoken about the surprising tradition that the likes of Prince Philip and Princess Anne upheld. Apparently, different members of the family took responsibility for a different course of a meal - and they'd really "get stuck in".

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Describing it almost like a royal version of Channel 4's Come Dine With Me - or the most regal potluck dinner ever - Darren, as per Aberdeen Live, shared, "You’d often get Princess Anne come down to the kitchen and say, 'I’m in charge of the first course tonight, what can I take?'"

He added, "Then Prince Edward would come down and be in charge of pudding, so would want to do something like pancakes. We’d make the batter and he’d want to fill them with things like raspberries or strawberries from the garden with ice cream."