Prince Harry displays a 'notable change' when he's around Meghan and it's ‘for their brand’ claims expert

Prince Harry acts differently on his own compared to when he is with his wife Meghan Markle, a body language expert has claimed.

A body language expert has said that Prince Harry is 'on duty' when he is with Meghan, and is more 'open' when he is alone.

There is a 'notable distinction' in his non-verbal communication.

Prince Harry is returning to the UK next month, just a day before the anniversary of the Queen's death on September 8. The Telegraph reported that the Duke is set to, "deliver a speech at the WellChild Awards in London on September 7".

Meghan has attended the awards with Harry several times in the past but will not be making an appearance this time, as Harry is reportedly making the visit to the UK without her.

Now, body language expert Darren Stanton has drawn comparisons between Harry's behavior when he's joined by Meghan, compared with when he is alone - and he says there's a big change.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He said, "There is a notable distinction in his non-verbal communication when Harry is on his own compared to when he is with Meghan, he almost feels like he needs to be on duty when he is with Meghan, he seems a little bit more aware of his surroundings, like he has to present a certain brand. His body language isn’t as open and he’ll often be more reserved."

Darren added, "When he is on own, Harry has a sense of openness that we rarely see otherwise, he is very authentic in his emotions and his confidence increases as he doesn’t need to take on a protective role."

Harry won't be rushing back to California - where he and Meghan reside with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet - immediately following the WellChild Awards, as he is expected in Dusseldorf on September 9. Therefore it would make no sense to travel all the way back to the US when he is expected in Germany just a few days later.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images )

The Prince is travelling to Dusseldorf for the Invictus Games, where he will be met by Meghan who will be travelling from Montecito.

This schedule means that the Prince may stay in the UK or Germany to mark the one-year anniversary of his grandmother.

Although the Prince may be in the UK for this anniversary, it is unlikely that he will be meeting up with his brother or father while he is back. The Telegraph explained, "he is not expected to see the King, who will be at Balmoral, or his brother Prince William, with whom he has not been in contact for many months."