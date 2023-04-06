Prince George’s latest role will last for at least two years as new responsibilities are placed on the young prince

Prince George’s latest role will reportedly last for at least two years as new responsibilities are placed on the young prince.

Prince George has been named as one of King Charles’ Pages of Honour for his coronation in May.

This is a highly prestigious role which traditionally lasts for two to three years and means we might see Prince George stepping out at other big occasions.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ eldest son has just been given an immensely exciting role in King Charles’ coronation. The announcement came the same day that other details were shared, including a glimpse of the coronation invitation which confirmed that Her Majesty will now just be Queen Camilla not Queen Consort. Prince George’s latest role is being one of four Pages of Honor to King Charles. And according to a Royal Collection Trust (opens in new tab) document outlining Ceremonial Bodies and their uniforms, Pages have a role that extends far beyond attending a coronation.

Prince George’s latest role is one that is traditionally focused on carrying the monarch’s robes for “ceremonial occasions” and there are typically four at any time. The RCT has revealed that Pages of Honour are also often present at the State Opening of Parliament where “four pairs of hands are needed” to carry the monarch’s Robes of State, as well as the annual Garter service at Windsor Castle.

With this in mind it’s possible that Prince George’s latest role might see him attend these same big events. Being a Page of Honor traditionally lasts for two to three years, suggesting that at least at some point Prince George could potentially make an appearance at a State Opening of Parliament or a Garter service.

Whether or not this will definitely happen remains to be seen and although Prince George is second in the royal line of succession he is only nine.

The RCT have suggested that Pages of Honour tend to be between 12-15 years old which the King’s other three Pages all are. Prince George also attends school full time near to his parent’s Berkshire home, Adelaide Cottage, which could make it tricky for him to attend big occasions.

Of course, an exception could potentially be made given he’s the King’s grandson and it’s an important annual event. In recent weeks before Prince George’s latest role was confirmed reports claimed Kate Middleton and Prince William were “worried” about the potential pressure he might feel having a big coronation role.

However now this decision has been made and this could potentially be an opportunity for Prince George to get more accustomed to having a ceremonial role despite his young age.

Already in recent years we’ve seen him more than ever making public appearances alongside Prince William and Kate. Speaking after a Euros 2020 soccer match that Prince George attended, The Sunday Times’ Royal Editor Roya Nikkhah previously told True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat (opens in new tab) that this was a “clever” decision.

"It was a very clever way of introducing him to public duties at such a young age because this is an official duty for Prince George at the age of seven,” she declared. "It's lovely and happy and there's a lot of emotion. Getting him used to big crowds and knowing that he is being watched by millions of people - it's quite a clever way of doing it."