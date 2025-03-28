Prince George’s hilarious warning for TV star passed on by Prince William ahead of series cameo
The Prince of Wales has passed on a cheeky message from Prince George to the star of one of his new favourite shows
Prince William passed on Prince George's hilarious warning to a TV star at a recent engagement in Somerset.
Watching certain shows together is a pastime for so many people and this includes the Wales family. From Kate and Princess Charlotte’s love of Strictly Come Dancing, to all of them avidly watching sport, we’ve heard of a few programmes the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children enjoy at Adelaide Cottage. Prince William has now revealed another one that Prince George is a fan of - but the 11-year-old had a few choice words for one of the stars!
The Prince of Wales visited Folly Farm in Somerset on 26th March and took part in discussions with 60 of the Duchy of Cornwall’s next generation of farming tenants about mental health within the farming community. He was also joined by Clarkson’s Farm’s Kaleb Cooper and passed on Prince George’s hilarious message about the star’s swearing.
"You've got George watching now," the future King told Kaleb and his co-star Charlie Ireland. "I said to him 'What shall I say if I meet Kaleb?' He said, 'Tell Kaleb to mind his language’."
The Clarkson’s Farm Amazon documentary is filmed at former TopGear presenter Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire and farmer Kaleb is known for his colourful language. Speaking later about his light-hearted warning from Prince George, as per the BBC, Kaleb explained that he got "told off" but was simply thrilled that he’s watching.
"I did get told off for swearing too much… I tried to stop, but at the same time, it's awesome," he shared. "That's what I like about the whole show… I've had so many people thank me, going 'you brought the family together'. It's a great feeling."
Agronomist and land agent Charlie reportedly echoed this, saying that it was "great" to hear that Prince George is now watching the show as it’s "meant to bring everyone together" on the "family sofa". It seems likely that Prince William, who, as Duke of Cornwall, has plenty of farming tenants, watches Clarkson’s Farm with his son too.
Prince George will no doubt be thrilled to see his dad appearing on an upcoming episode as a camera crew from the series followed the Prince of Wales on his trip to Somerset. Prince William will also appear on a future episode of Countryfile after participating in the panel session and these engagements coincided with the announcement that he’s now Patron of We Are Farming Minds.
Founded by Duchy of Cornwall tenants Sam and Emily Stables, this vital charity provides events, training, support and advice to farmers in Herefordshire and beyond. Prince William’s patronage is in line with the Duchy’s rural mental health strategy and when he becomes King in the future, Prince George will succeed him as Duke of Cornwall.
In light of this, his childhood love of Clarkson’s Farm might stand him in good stead as he learns more about the agricultural community. When he was younger, Prince George was "obsessed" with tractors according to his dad, and in 2022 it was revealed that he was helping at the farm at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.
"There’s also a farm, and Kate recently revealed George helps out in the holidays by moving animal feed," royal expert Ingrid Seward claimed to The Sun. "And he loves tractors, as William once revealed, so he can go out on a tractor as well. It’s all there."
