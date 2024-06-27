Clarkson's Farm: Where is Diddly Squat Farm and can you visit?

Having lived life in the fast lane, Jeremy Clarkson now prefers to be down on the farm, having created a smash hit in the form of Amazon Prime Clarkson's Farm. Diddly Squat Farm has made a serious name for itself thanks to the success of the series and fans have been flocking to visit ever since.

Clarkson’s Farm follows the trials and tribulations as Jeremy adjusts to life in the country.

With animals, crops and a 1,000 acre farm to care for, it’s a bumpy ride as he initially tries to navigate his new career - often with disastrous consequences.

Under the watchful eye of his partner Lisa Hogan and farm manager Kaleb Cooper, the former presenter's farming lifestyle has become an iconic journey that's captured the attention of countless fans.

So much so that viewers have been flocking to visit Jeremy's farm to see it for themselves. But where is Diddly Squat and what's available to visit?

Can you visit Diddly Squat Farm?

While you can't roam around the farmlands or meet Jeremy Clarkson, Diddly Squat does have two attractions that are open to the public.

The first of these is the Diddly Squat Farm Shop, which is dubbed as "a Cotswolds-based emporium of edible delights... and potatoes" on the farm's official website.

At the shop, fans can shop delights like local honey, jams and even habanero chilli chutneys.

As well as locally produced food, the shop has something for every Clarkson’s Farm fan.

Whether you are wanting to pick up a new T-shirt, spare pair of socks or a scented candle designed by Jeremy (yes, really), there are plenty of great gifts here.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

For those wanting to make a day out of their farm visit, there is also the Big View Café on site.

Open from 9:30am to 4:30pm Wednesday to Sunday, the café has the "best hamburgers in the world" as well as plenty of other tempting nibbles.

There’s even a bar for those that aren’t driving, which serves Jeremy’s Hawkstone lager and cider.

Also open on Bank Holidays, it's worth noting that the café can get extremely busy - so it's worth planning ahead.

If you can’t take a trip into the countryside, you can still pick up items from Diddly Squat as Amazon Fresh has recently begun to stock items.

Alternatively, you can order most items directly from the Diddly Squat Farm website.

Where is Diddly Squat Farm?

Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat farm is located in the idyllic town of Chipping Norton in the Cotswolds, Oxfordshire.

Though it’s tucked away in the remote countryside, Diddly Squat Farm is only 40 minutes away from Oxford and two hours from central London - and attracts hundreds of Clarkson's Farm fans every week.

For those tempted to visit the iconic farm, its full address is 5-12 Chipping Norton Road, Chadlington, Chipping Norton, OX7 3PE.

Clarkson’s Farm is available to stream now on Prime video.