Prince George and Princess Charlotte's sad question that gives Kate 'mum guilt'
As both the Princess of Wales and a mother-of-three, Kate Middleton is all too familiar with that sinking feeling known as 'mum guilt'
Prince George and Princess Charlotte's sad question that Kate Middleton confessed gives her 'mum guilt' was previously revealed by the Princess of Wales.
Naturally, being the Princess of Wales comes hand-in-hand with a rather hectic schedule, which Kate Middleton has previously admitted results in a hefty dose of 'mum guilt'.
Recently she revealed how Princess Charlotte's adorable singing makes her morning, but the mother-of-three has also been very candid in the past about how it's not always smiling ahead of the school run. In fact, because her royal role requires frequent public outings and engagements, even on occasion flying overseas, Kate is often forced to miss out on moments with her children.
In an interview with Giovanna Fletcher for her podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby back in February 2020, Kate shared that juggling her home and work life is a 'constant challenge.'
When asked if she ever feels guilt, Kate said, "Yes absolutely - and anyone who doesn't as a mother is actually lying."
She then went on to elaborate, using the school run as an example of when she frequently feels that pang of 'mum guilt', "Even this morning, coming to the nursery visit here - George and Charlotte were like 'Mummy how could you possibly not be dropping us off at school this morning?'
"It's a constant challenge - you hear it time after time from mums, even mums who aren't necessarily working and aren't pulled in the directions of having to juggle work life and family life."
Relatably still, despite Kate and William's modern parenting style, she went on to add that guilt can sometimes creep into their decision-making as a whole, saying, "[You're] always sort of questioning your own decisions and your own judgements and things like that, and I think that starts from the moment you have a baby."
On dealing with her 'mum guilt' Kate shared that a 'wise man' once told her, "The more people you have around your children who are safe and loving and caring, the better. So yeah - it was a real weight off my shoulders that actually it's not totally my responsibility to do everything."
Of course, the Prince and Princess of Wales do opt for childcare, having hired Norland nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrall shortly after George was born. Their nanny has now been with them for 10 years now, assisting the couple when their commitments take them away from their Berkshire home. Not to mention the children's grandparents, with Carole Middleton especially, playing a 'crucial' role in supporting her daughter, Kate.
