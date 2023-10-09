Kate Middleton reveals why Princess Charlotte's adorable singing made her 'very happy'

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Princess of Wales recalled the adorable way her daughter, Princess Charlotte made her morning, whilst chatting with a young girl at the Vsi Razom Community Hub in Bracknell

The Princess of Wales's day got off to a very wholesome start on Wednesday, October 4th, as the mother-of-three revealed that she was treated to the sound of her daughter, Princess Charlotte, singing.

Straying slightly from her preferred pantsuits and instead opting for a chic, grey sweater vest, Kate Middleton arrived at the Vsi Razom Community Hub in Bracknell, to learn about the organisation’s work to support Ukrainian refugees, before she then got to chatting with eight-year-old Liza. According to People, this marks the second time Kate has visited the community hub, the first being back in February 2022, when she lent a hand by packing parcels of food and clothing to be shipped to families in Ukraine.

As per a video shared by The Daily Mail's Rebecca English over on social media platform X, upon meeting her, Princess Kate revealed the adorable way her own daughter - who just so happens to be the same age as Liza - made her morning.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Chris Jackson)

Crouching down to Liza's eye level, she revealed that she'd heard Princess Charlotte singing the hymn 'Shine Jesus Shine'.

She said, "I heard my daughter singing this morning and it’s a song called ‘Shine Jesus Shine’ and that made me very happy this morning."

Liza then responded excitedly to the song's title, prompting Kate to ask, "Do you know that song? Does it have the same tune? I heard that this morning and it made me very happy."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liza then went on to say that she was trying to think of her own favourite song, to which Kate quipped, "I know, there are so many great songs out there, isn't there?"

This actually isn't the first time we've received some insight into the family's everyday morning routine. Kate also revealed how her family starts their mornings in the breakfast department, remarking that they all often enjoy a simple meal of cereal and apples. Though that being said, Prince William is also known to sometimes rustle up a good hearty breakfast of sausages, eggs and bacon for his family.