Prince George and Princess Charlotte were taken on a very exciting outing by Kate and William - but Louis had to stay home

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte reportedly joined Kate Middleton and Prince William on an exciting outing that Prince Louis was unable to attend.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to have paid a visit to a TV set of a spin-off show of one of William's favorite movies.

The future King is said to have taken his two eldest children and his wife to the set of The Rings Of Power, which is a Lord of the Rings prequel.

In other royal news, Prince William’s bizarre accessory choice will make you do a double take.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are believed to have taken their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, on a trip out to the TV studio of Amazon Prime hit, The Rings of Power.

The future King and Queen Consort, who recently moved from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, reportedly met cast members from the show with George and Charlotte and the Waleses were shown around the set.

The outing was no doubt special for William, who is thought to be a big fan of the Lord of the Rings movie franchise.

A source is said to have told The Sun, "William is a huge fan of the films so jumped at the chance."

"They were introduced to the major cast members and were shown around the set. It was all hugely exciting for George and Charlotte who loved looking at the props and how everything was laid out," the insider added.

Sadly for cheeky Prince Louis, the outing was past his bedtime, as the royal source continued, "Louis stayed at home as it was a bit late in the evening for him. They were accompanied by security and it was very low-key. It was a huge honour for the cast, too."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, it's expected that the Prince and Princess of Wales will have spent plenty of quality time with their little ones this week, as the trio are off on their half term break from Lambrook School.

Kate and William are thought to have cleared their diaries of royal duties for the week in order to enjoy the free time with George, Charlotte and Louis, most likely paying a visit to Amner Hall, the family's Norfolk holiday home.

Kate Middleton previously shared the importance that wholesome family time holds for her.

Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, Kate said, "What resonates the most is the simple things. I see that now with my own children.

"Life now is so busy and distracting and sometimes simple things like watching a fire on a really rainy day provides such enjoyment."