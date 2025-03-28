Rare insight into Queen Camilla’s unfussy approach as Tom Parker Bowles reveals what she’d ‘never make’ at home
Queen Camilla's son described her as a great cook but revealed that you didn't 'get a choice' as a child and she liked to keep things simple
Queen Camilla’s son Tom Parker Bowles has shared an insight into her no-nonsense approach and what she'd "never" make.
Royals appearing on podcasts isn’t nearly as rare as it used to be and these special episodes give us fascinating insights every time. Whether they’re talking about parenthood like the Princess of Wales did on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast or sport like he, Prince William and Princess Anne did on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, it’s a great way to show their personalities and share anecdotes. Whilst we’ve yet to hear King Charles or Queen Camilla record a podcast episode, Her Majesty’s son has opened up about his mum on the latest episode of Table Manners with Jessie & Lennie Ware.
The foodie series has previously had Princess Eugenie as a guest and restaurant critic Tom and wine expert Henry Jeffreys joined the Wares this month. During their chat, Tom debunked any suggestion that Queen Camilla isn’t a good cook and shared fond memories of her fuss-free approach in the kitchen.
Cooking and the Crown: Royal recipes from Queen Victoria to King Charles III by Tom Parker Bowles | Was £30, Now £24.06 at Amazon
Featuring a selection of beloved royal recipes to suit all seasons and occasions, this book blends history, gastronomy and monarchy together. Written by the Queen's son, it guides readers across royal culinary history. Each chapter is accompanied by fascinating tales of culinary traditions, chefs and royal kitchens.
Asked by Lennie if the Queen still cooks for her son, Tom responded that - very understandably - this doesn’t happen "so much anymore". He then thought back to what it was like for his mum raising two children in Wiltshire in the 1970s and 1980s.
"You know it wasn’t like my dad would cook. He was there at the weekends," the food critic explained. "She was… Everyone can say ‘Oh you make it up’ , but it’s totally untrue, she was a good cook but she wasn’t a recipe follower."
Tom praised Her Majesty’s scrambled eggs, salads and, perhaps most importantly, her roast chicken. Sunday roasts are a classic British dish that many of us look forward to and Queen Camilla can apparently make a mean roast chicken, albeit without any frills or fuss.
"I suppose it would be - and I bang on about it so much - but it is my mum's roast chicken," he said after being questioned about a memorable childhood dish. "It’s that thing that, she would never give you a recipe. How did you cook it? Well, you just cook it. And then she would never make gravy. She’d cut off that fatty bit - you know the big that hangs over - and put it on the top and then she’d pour all the juices over your chicken. You know, and there’d be a baked potato. And that was it."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
For some people a roast without gravy would be unimaginable but in their household, Tom shared, you "didn’t have a choice growing up… you had lunch or dinner at that was it".
It seems that Her Majesty liked to keep things simple when she was cooking for her children and nothing has really changed. In 2022 she and Tom did an interview for You magazine. In it, Queen Camilla admitted that she still enjoys cooking for herself when she is at her Wiltshire home, but doesn’t overcomplicate things.
Instead she likes making dishes like fish "en papillote with butter and herbs" and vegetables. Baking isn’t her forte and it’s interesting Tom mentioned her making baked potatoes with her roasts as she’s had a few disasters with them in the past.
"I could fill a book with all my cooking disasters. I’m not a natural baker, to say the least," Queen Camilla declared. "As for baked potatoes… Many a poor, incinerated specimen has been found in the bottom of the Aga, put in, then forgotten about."
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
The White Company's Easter range offers sophisticated tableware that is hard to resist
From delicately embroidered linens and hand-knitted accessories to glass decorations, this is how to celebrate in style
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
How often should you wash your bath mat? Cleaning experts share their advice
Are you cleaning your bath mat frequently enough? You might be surprised by the recommended regularity
By Emily Smith Published
-
Queen Camilla just nailed trending spring frills with sweet pinafore dress and standout Van Cleef earrings
The Queen Consort finished off her spring-ready look with a pair of chic knee high boots
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Queen Camilla's 'sad farewell' to 'much-loved' companion as she shares snapshots of precious memories
Queen Camilla has shared a special post on social media paying tribute as she says goodbye to a beloved 'companion' of hers
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Where do King Charles and Queen Camilla live, do they own Clarence House and how many bedrooms does their sentimental home have?
King Charles has lived at Clarence House since 2003 and although he and Queen Camilla might move one day, it's a very special royal home
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Camilla documentary sheds light on her work to ‘put an end’ to ‘heinous crime’ of domestic abuse and what inspired her vital work
Queen Camilla's work to raise awareness of domestic abuse and sexual violence has been showcased in a new ITV documentary
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
King Charles's 'constant battle' with Queen Camilla that he 'usually wins'
King Charles and Queen Camilla have been described by her sister as 'polar opposites' and this apparently leads to a lot of 'banter' at home
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Camilla’s got the right idea when it comes to sweet summer treats and we’re craving her last supper dessert right now
Queen Camilla's last supper dessert sounds decadent and refreshing all in one go and we want a huge bowl of it in this heatwave
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Camilla and King Charles’s ‘competition’ at home is remarkably unroyal and it really kicks off this time of year
Queen Camilla once revealed that she and King Charles get 'competitive' over a hobby that many fans might not imagine them doing
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Camilla’s ‘freshly cooked’ treat is something that can’t be beaten and she likes hers done the ‘proper’ way
Queen Camilla loves to enjoy this delicious takeaway treat when it's 'freshly cooked' and it's a Royal Family favourite
By Emma Shacklock Published