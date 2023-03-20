Previously-unseen photo of Carole Middleton sparks joy as she’s dubbed ‘solid gold’ for parenting approach

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A previously-unseen photo of Carole Middleton sparked joy amongst fans as she was dubbed “solid gold” for her parenting approach.

The Princess of Wales’ brother James Middleton has shared a special new photo of their mom Carole for UK Mother’s Day.

The sweet snap looks to have been taken at a special occasion and fans were quick to praise Carole for how she’s raised her three children.

Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day post for UK Mother’s Day 2023 unveiled a special new snap of the Princess of Wales with her three children, though she wasn’t the only Middleton mom honored that day. Just like how Kate celebrated Carole Middleton with a public post last year, her younger brother James paid tribute to their mother with another heart-warming picture. Taking to Instagram, James shared a previously-unseen photo of Carole Middleton and it received *quite* the reaction from fans.

The future Queen Consort’s younger brother declared in his sweet post, “You make my world go round”, before wishing a Happy Mother’s Day to “all the mothers out there” and “especially” his own devoted mom.

The candid snap shows Carole and James hugging each other and beaming at the camera, with the mom-of-three wearing a vibrant floral patterned dress. Her only son matched her relaxed warm-weather vibes with a cream suit jacket and behind them fairy lights give the background a dream-like quality.

It’s not been confirmed exactly where and when this previously-unseen photo of Carole Middleton was taken, however there are a few enlightening hints that this was one of the biggest days of James’ life. According to some reports he’s supposedly wearing the same suit he wore when he tied the knot with wife Alizée Thevenet in France back in 2021. The people in the background and lights in the trees also suggest some kind of special occasion or party is going on.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

If this family photo was taken on James and Alizée’s wedding day then it takes on even more meaning and his decision to share it with the world on UK Mother’s Day becomes all the more heartfelt. Fans definitely seem to have appreciated this wonderful post and flooded the comments with praise for Carole’s parenting approach.

“What a lovely photo!❤️ She's solid gold. Did an excellent job raising her children! 👏👏”, one fan declared delightedly.

Another person echoed this sentiment, writing, “Happy Mother's day Mrs. Middleton you raised some super kids.”

“Happy Mother’s Day to your mom! She raised wonderful children!” a third person agreed as someone else commented, “Your mother raised three amazing humans. God bless her and keep her always. 🙏🏼♥️”.

(Image credit: Future//Image 1:Photo by Simon James/FilmMagic via Getty //Image 2:Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

This previously-unseen photo of Carole Middleton shared by James showcases their amazing bond and the mom-of-three has previously been very open about the importance of family to her. Speaking to the Daily Mail (opens in new tab) the year James and Alizée married, Carole said her children had “inspired” her Party Pieces business and had “been involved from the start”.

“The only thing I can say about being a mother is how much I loved it and still do. Mike was a good hands-on father and we found a way to make business and family life work,” she said. “I'm going to continue to live life to the fullest: spending quality time with my children and grandchildren, and growing my business to help me turn my ideas into realities.”