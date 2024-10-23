Pippa Middleton proved pumpkin orange is far more wearable than you think - her cosy coat has us excited to wear the shade more this season
Pippa Middleton gave a masterclass in how to style bold colours back in 2012 when she wore a pumpkin orange coat in London
Pippa Middleton proved orange is far more wearable than you think when she wore a cosy pumpkin-toned coat in 2012.
Orange isn’t a colour that everyone will naturally gravitate towards but if you want to brighten up your autumn/winter capsule wardrobe and need a bit of inspiration, Pippa Middleton once showcased how stunning orange can be. Like her sister the Princess of Wales, Pippa has never been afraid to wear vibrant tones and she particularly loves a pop of red. Orange can be styled in very similar ways to red and she did just that on a cold January day in 2012 when she wore a pumpkin-orange coat with a pair of black skinny jeans and suede knee high boots. The coat was from high street favourite Zara and whilst the colour was statement, the design was very pared-back.
Pippa’s pumpkin orange coat had a crew neckline, long sleeves and a loose, swing-style silhouette that fell to just below her hips. Secured at the front with six buttons, this coat had a beautiful drape to it and the colour was sensational.
It was a deep orange which had a lot of warmth to it and this couldn’t have been more perfect with the rest of her outfit. As Pippa Middleton demonstrated, styling brighter colours becomes a little simpler if you opt for timeless designs and keep the rest of your outfit equally classic - and neutral toned.
She balanced the boldness of her orange coat and its flared shape with her black jeans that had a very streamlined silhouette. Her suede boots had a low heel which ensured they remained comfy and were made from what looked like suede or faux suede. They had a lovely caramel-brown hue that brought out the warm undertones of Pippa’s orange coat and added a subtle level of contrast to her outfit.
Her approach to styling orange was similar to how she often wears red, as Pippa tends to pick neutral staples to go with her red clothes or bag and sticks to designs that work with her signature style. Like reds, oranges work beautifully with brown, black, white and tan, as well as with blue denim. If, like us, you’ve been inspired to add some more orange into your wardrobe this season then a jumper or accessories like a scarf are a lovely way to start off wearing this colour.
Alternatively, if you’re sure it’s going to work for you then going all-out with an orange coat like Pippa’s is sure to make a statement and brighten up these grey autumn/winter days. Back in 2012 Pippa finished off her outfit with a khaki green fedora hat that had a matching splash of orange on one side and carried her trusty black and plum Loewe bag that she was seen wearing a lot at this time.
Nowadays the Princess of Wales’s sister isn’t seen out in public nearly as often during the winter months compared to summer when events like Wimbledon take place. However, she has regularly attended Kate’s Together at Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey held in December.
For these appearances Pippa favours shades like burgundy and forest green for her outfits. Although these are so sensational too, Pippa’s pumpkin orange coat remains a stand-out outerwear piece and shows that orange is a lovely alternative to jewel tones this time of year.
