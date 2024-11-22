Move aside burgundy, Pippa Middleton’s forest green coat proved this glorious jewel tone is *the* seasonal shade
Pippa Middleton once wore a gorgeous green coat to the Together at Christmas service and it's a tone we couldn't be without in winter
Pippa Middleton’s forest green coat she wore to the 2021 Together at Christmas service proved this is an unbeatable seasonal shade.
So far this autumn/winter we’ve seen burgundy and chocolate brown surge to the top of the colour trends and even though we love these warm tones, as December looms nearer there’s one shade that might just be our favourite. Our winter capsule wardrobe wouldn’t be the same without at least some forest green pieces and this gorgeous jewel-tone is especially wonderful to wear during the festive season. It’s one of Pippa Middleton’s go-to hues in the colder months too and it doesn’t come much chicer than her tailored forest green coat. The Princess of Wales’s sister wore this back in December 2021 when she attended Kate’s Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.
This was such a special and joy-filled occasion and given it took place on a cold December day, it’s no surprise that all we saw of Pippa’s outfit was her coat, shoes and bag. This made her choice of coat even more important and she didn’t disappoint with her green The Fold coat.
Shop Forest Green Coats
This luxurious brushed wool coat is currently 40% off in the sale and there's never been a better time to invest in this cosy yet stylish piece. It's double-breasted and fully lined and the lapel collars instantly give it a smart feel that would elevate any outfit.
Not everyone loves a longline coat and this shorter, belted design is a brilliant alternative. Made from a wool blend material, it will keep you warm all winter and has a collarless wrap design that is reminiscent of Pippa Middleton's coat.
Currently 50% off, this single-breasted forest green coat would make a lovely addition to your outerwear collection and will last you for many years to come. It's crafted from a wool blend and is mid-length. Style with everything from jumper dresses to jeans for a chic everyday look.
Shop More Forest Green
For a pop of forest green that's so easy to wear, this knitted jumper is something we can't help but admire. It has a relaxed fit, neat crew neck and dropped shoulders, as well as ribbed trims. Wear with your favourite jeans or with a satin skirt and heeled boots for an elevated evening outfit.
Perfect for wearing with flats or heels, these wide-leg trousers are such a comfy item and make a real impact with their tailored design and deep green colour. The pleats down the front are a lovely touch and they come in petite, regular and longer lengths.
This was the brand’s Finchley design and they still make it to this day, although sadly not in this particular colour right now. Currently Pippa’s coat is available in camel and plum and this style is made from a luxurious Italian wool mohair blend and is fully lined to help keep you warm. It falls to an elegant midi length and has a wrap silhouette with beautiful shoulder pleats.
The coat is fitted around the waist and flares out, meaning it’s perfect for wearing over fuller skirts and dresses. In any colour this would be a sensational coat to invest in for the winter months but Pippa’s forest green coat was especially stunning. The deep green tone was striking and contrasted against her black tights and heels, without being overpoweringly bold.
This is the beauty of jewel tones as they strike a great balance between having impact and being versatile. Forest green works so well with black, camel and white and is something a little different to the often-seen burgundy and navy blue that are also popular in winter, though it can also easily be styled with these shades as well.
A navy dress co-ord or dress would be a fabulous Christmas party outfit and knitwear in this colour is easy to slot into your collection to wear with jeans, trousers and skirts. We’ve definitely been inspired to reach for forest green a lot more this winter after reminding ourselves about Pippa Middleton’s forest green coat.
She wore it with sheer black tights and classic black court shoes with a pointed toe. The Princess of Wales’s sister also carried a matching black clutch bag for the Together at Christmas service. This ensured that the only pop of colour in her outfit was the coat and her neutral accessories complemented it both with their colour and timeless designs.
Pippa could also easily have swapped her heels for a pair of black knee high boots, or dressed down her coat for casual daytime outings by wearing flat boots or trainers. This might have been the last time we’ve seen her wear this coat, but Pippa’s love for forest green has gone nowhere.
Last year she attended the Heart Hero Awards 2023 wearing a deep green Self Portrait dress with floral lace detailing and feminine puffed sleeves. She made this tone seem all the more festive by adding contrasting red accessories and it was another lovely December look.
