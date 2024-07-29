Pippa Middleton's pink feather print tennis dress was so playful, and her effortless low bun is a must-copy on scorching days

Pippa Middleton wore a pink feather print dress to the tennis in 2016 and her effortless low bun is our go-to style for scorching hot days.

Wimbledon might be over again but the fashion inspiration it gives us extends well beyond each year’s fortnight of matches. If you’re still trying to find one of the best wedding guest dresses or an elegant outfit for a family gathering or other special occasion then Wimbledon attendees have given us plenty of colours and designs to admire over the years. This is certainly true of Pippa Middleton, who consistently switches up her style at the tennis but never fails to deliver a stunning outfit.

We’re fans of her bright dresses and Pippa’s pink dress from Wimbledon 2016 caught our eye with its bold peacock feather pattern - and her rare choice to wear her hair in a low bun. If you’re lucky enough to have tickets to the Quarter Finals you might as well go all-out with your outfit and the Princess of Wales’s sister selected a shift dress by Tabitha Webb.

The sleeveless design was perfect for a hot summer’s day and it was knee length and beautifully fitted. As we’ve often seen demonstrated by Pippa, the more timeless an outfit’s silhouette the more it can carry a bold colour or print without seemingly too much for the daytime. This was the case here where the simple shift dress silhouette worked perfectly with the bubblegum print fabric which boasted a print of hot pink peacock feathers.

Understandably, something like this might not be your first thought for a summer capsule wardrobe but having a few bright pieces in your collection means you will always have a fun option ready if the occasion calls for it. When the weather is warm many of us will be tempted to match the bright skies with vibrant clothing and Pippa’s feather print dress had a playful feel.

The pattern itself was quite delicate and so here the colours were the more eye-catching detail, but we loved the combination of both together. Depending on the dress code, a pink patterned dress like this would be gorgeous as a wedding outfit and if you’re also on the lookout for the most comfortable wedding guest shoes then wedges like Pippa wore to Wimbledon are a great option.

She wore beige wedges and added a neutral raffia clutch bag which complemented her feather print dress and allowed it to remain the focus of her look. Whilst it’s rare to see the Princess of Wales’s sister with her hair up, she made an exception at the tennis in 2016. Pippa went for a low bun with two side pieces of hair left loose that framed her face.

In hot weather like the UK’s experiencing right now there’s nothing better than getting your tresses off your shoulders and out of the way if you have longer hair. A low bun is easy to do and can be as messy or pristine as you like, depending on what you’re wearing and the style you’re looking to achieve. Simply secure your bun with a hair band and some bobby pins and perhaps a touch of hairspray to ensure it holds all day and you’re good to go.