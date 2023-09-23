Pippa Middleton elevated these casual skinny jeans with bold red accessories and the look is so easy to recreate

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In this throwback look from 2011, Pippa Middleton effortlessly elevated a casual pair of skinny jeans by adding bold red accessories and the look is timeless.

By adding bold red accessories to her 2011 casual outfit, Pippa Middleton made a statement and elevated her street style to a seriously timeless look.

The outfit is perfect for transitioning into autumn, with the flannel shirt and skinny jeans keeping off the cold while the bold red accessories add interest and elegance.

Pippa Middleton, much like her sister Kate Middleton, has long been a fashion icon since rising to prominence in the public eye. She's garnered much praise for her high-end Wimbledon outfits like the stunning ruffled neckline dress that championed sustainability to her timelessly elegant black crochet dress, but for us, it's Pippa's throwback street style that really catches our attention.

From her gold hoops, heeled boots, and oversized sunglasses that proved upscale streetwear never dates to her bold twist on classic autumnal fashion with raspberry pink trousers, a tailored black blazer, and heeled boots, we're obsessed with her bright and daring streetwear looks.

And now there's another throwback outfit to add to the archive. In 2011, Pippa was spotted grabbing a coffee at Starbucks and dropping a parcel off at the post office while wearing a casual pair of grey skinny jeans and a laid-back black and white flannel shirt. The look on its own may not have made such a splash, but with the clever addition of bold and bright red accessories, Pippa elevated the casual outfit into something timeless.

(Image credit: SAV/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

For the occasion, Pippa opted for her Prada Pattina Messenger bag in a striking red leather. The designer bag is a cult classic and nearly impossible to buy today as the brand doesn't make it anymore. But, thankfully for fans of Pippa's outfit, there is a whole host of red leather crossbody styles available online.

Pippa has been seen carrying the classic bag on multiple occasions, incorporating a pop of colour into her casual looks with the bold red shade. It's a clever styling technique that easily adds interest to any look without overpowering any casual items, so it's unsurprising that the fashion-forward Pippa should love the bag so much.

Pippa carried the bold red colour through to her shoes, stepping out in a pair of red ballet flats by the brand French Sole London. The accessories matched in colour perfectly, adding a monochromatic touch to the look and making it feel more intentionally styled than the casual look may have looked otherwise.

The ballet flats are the perfect choice of shoe to run errands in as, as well as looking super feminine with a sleek silhouette and dainty bow detail, they boast inner sole cushioning for optimal comfort.

(Image credit: SAV/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Pippa kept her makeup to a minimum, letting her bronzed and glowing complexion shine through as a pair of large-framed quiet luxury sunglasses covered her eyes. She styled her hair in a dramatic side parting and left the luscious strands to fall down her back un-styled.

While trends may come and go, this 2011 look is one for the books and wouldn't look out of place on any pavement 12 years on!