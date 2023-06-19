This vintage baby photo of King Charles with Princess Margaret is adorable - and fans think he's the spitting image of Harry

A baby photo of King Charles with Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother was shared to mark a special day for the monarch - but royal fans are pointing out Prince Harry's resemblance to him.

A photo of King Charles III as a baby has delighted royal fans, some of whom believe His Majesty looks very similar to Prince Harry as a child.

The adorable image was released by the Royal Collection Trust to celebrate the Trooping the Colour on Saturday.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton's warning to George, Charlotte, and Louis during Trooping the Colour has been revealed.



An adorable photo of King Charles III as a baby has delighted royal fans, some of whom are convinced that the young monarch holds an uncanny resemblance to his son, Prince Harry.

To mark His Majesty's first Trooping the Colour on Saturday, the Royal Collection Trust's official Instagram released a rare image of the 74-year-old attending the same event as a young child in 1951.

In the black-and-white photo, a two-year-old Charles is shown sitting between his grandmother, the Queen Mother, and his aunt, Princess Margaret, in a horse-drawn carriage returning to Buckingham Palace following the historic birthday parade. The adorable heir, who is tucked under a tartan blanket, is wearing a high-necked buttoned jacket and sporting a head of blonde hair.

A post shared by Royal Collection Trust (@royalcollectiontrust) A photo posted by on

Fans have been quick to draw a comparison between the mini Charles and his second son, Prince Harry. While the Duke of Sussex has historically been considered to take after his late mother, Princess Diana, this latest photo reveals he also shares some physical traits with his father.

Prince Harry as a baby next to King Charles III as a baby (Image credit: Getty)

"Spitting image of Harry," one person wrote, prompting another to reply, "I thought the same!"

Others noticed similarities between King Charles III and his eldest grandson, Prince George.

Prince George (Image credit: Neil Mockford/Getty Images)

"I just realized how much his majesty look like prince Georges [sic] when he was young," one royal fan remarked.

The caption of the Royal Collection Trust's post reads as follows:

"He [the King] is no stranger to the Sovereign’s Birthday Parade, though, having attended from an early age.



"In this 1951 photo, His Majesty - then a two-year-old Prince Charles – is seen with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and aunt, Princess Margaret, returning to Buckingham Palace following Trooping the Colour. His mother, then Princess Elizabeth, had taken the salute on behalf of King George VI who was unwell."