The moment Prince Harry called ‘one of the biggest mistakes of my life’ set to be recreated

The moment Prince Harry has called ‘one of the biggest mistakes of my life’ is set to be recreated in the upcoming sixth season of Netflix's royal drama The Crown.

As the royal drama relives the lives of the Royal Family throughout the 2000's, the night Prince Harry wore a Nazi uniform is set to be included in the series' sixth season.

In an exclusive and explosive interview, a Netflix insider has revealed that one of Prince Harry's self-confessed 'biggest mistakes' is set to be recreated in the sixth and final season of Netflix's royal drama The Crown.

The moment, which Prince Harry has previously called ‘one of the biggest mistakes of my life,' is the night the then 20-year-old Harry attended a “native and colonial” fancy dress-themed party where he dressed as a member of Rommel’s Afrika Korps.

The misguided costume saw Harry wearing a red armband branded with the swastika symbol on his arm, a choice that saw The Sun run the headline “Harry The Nazi” just two days later in January 2005.

Following the 2005 reports, the Royal Family quickly issued an apology on behalf of the young prince, who rarely spoke publicly about the incident until recently. At the time he briefly said, "I've learnt my lesson. I'm very sorry if I offended anybody. I'd like to put it in the past now. What's done is done. I regret it."

"Maybe it was a sign of my own immaturity. Something like that I will never do again. It was a stupid thing to do."

The moment was brought up more recently during his and Meghan's six-part docuseries on Netflix, Harry & Meghan, where the Prince described his “shame” over the costume.

It was in the docuseries that Harry referred to the moment as 'one of the biggest mistakes' of his life. He said, “It was probably one of the biggest mistakes of my life. I felt so ashamed afterwards. All I wanted to do was make it right."

“I could’ve just ignored it and probably made the same mistakes over and over again in my life. But I learned from that.”

The costume party was held by one of Harry's friends, the Olympic show jumper Richard Meade, and the fall-out following is now set to be recreated and featured in the sixth and final series of The Crown, The Sun reports. (opens in new tab)

A Netflix insider told The Sun, “It is one of the most shameful incidents in Harry’s life and one that he finally addressed in December. Older generations will remember The Sun’s ‘Harry The Nazi’ story and photo but this past episode in Harry’s life may come as news to Netflix’s many younger viewers.

“In more recent times, Harry has made claims about racism in the UK and unconscious bias in the Royal Family on Netflix. It is kind of ironic that Netflix is the one to bring up this incident.”

While Netflix has declined to comment on whether or not they are planning to use the incident in their drama, their track record for recreating controversial royal moments makes it a good possibility that viewers will have to relive the Prince's mistake when The Crown season six is released later this year.