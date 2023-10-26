Middleton baby joy set to make this gathering even more special for Kate

Middleton baby joy is set to make a family gathering even more special for the Princess of Wales this year.

In the years since she officially became a senior royal, the future Queen Consort is understood to have remained close to her family and the Middletons have been included in many royal occasions. Carole and Michael paid their respects at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and they and James and Pippa attended the coronation. However, whilst they might reunite for royal moments, most of the quality time Kate spends with her family is out of the public eye and new Middleton baby joy is set to make an upcoming gathering even more special in a few months’ time.

Earlier this year James Middleton announced that he and his wife Alizée were expecting their first baby. He declared that after a “very difficult start” to 2023 with the loss of his beloved dog Ella, they will “end the year with the most precious little addition” to their family.

James Middleton and Alizée have now welcomed their first child together, as revealed in photographs taken of the couple pushing their newborn tot in a pram.

This means the upcoming festive season is set to be so exciting for Kate, who'll no doubt be eager to spend time with her new niece or nephew and the new parents.

Despite alternating between celebrating Christmas with the Royal Family at Sandringham and the Middletons in Berkshire in the past, recently, Kate has tended to spend Christmas Day with the royals. But even if that remains the case this year now she’s Princess of Wales and even more senior in the Royal Family, it’s likely that there'll be a Middleton gathering at some point over the festive season this year.

This would be a lovely opportunity to celebrate the festivities together and celebrate the arrival of James and Alizée’s baby. Alternatively, the Middletons could spend time around New Year together whilst Kate and Prince William are still taking a break from royal duties. This would also allow Prince George, Charlotte and Louis to bond with their baby cousin and to perhaps also spend time with Pippa’s children Arthur, Grace and Rose too.

For many people the festive season is all about family and for Kate the arrival of a new baby will no doubt make this especially memorable in 2023. She’s understood to be a devoted aunt and when Pippa welcomed Arthur Kensington Palace even released a statement confirming how "thrilled" Kate and Prince William were.

Meanwhile, when Prince Harry and Meghan’s daughter Princess Lilibet was born in 2021, Kate was asked about her niece at an engagement and declared warmly, “I wish her all the very best. I can't wait to meet her.”

Whilst Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie live in California with her parents, Pippa and her kids are believed to live in Berkshire, as do James and Alizée and Carole and Michael.