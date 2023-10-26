Middleton baby joy set to make this gathering even more special for Kate
The Princess of Wales could be set to experience an especially exciting Middleton family gathering very soon
Middleton baby joy is set to make a family gathering even more special for the Princess of Wales this year.
In the years since she officially became a senior royal, the future Queen Consort is understood to have remained close to her family and the Middletons have been included in many royal occasions. Carole and Michael paid their respects at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and they and James and Pippa attended the coronation. However, whilst they might reunite for royal moments, most of the quality time Kate spends with her family is out of the public eye and new Middleton baby joy is set to make an upcoming gathering even more special in a few months’ time.
Earlier this year James Middleton announced that he and his wife Alizée were expecting their first baby. He declared that after a “very difficult start” to 2023 with the loss of his beloved dog Ella, they will “end the year with the most precious little addition” to their family.
A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy)
A photo posted by on
James Middleton and Alizée have now welcomed their first child together, as revealed in photographs taken of the couple pushing their newborn tot in a pram.
This means the upcoming festive season is set to be so exciting for Kate, who'll no doubt be eager to spend time with her new niece or nephew and the new parents.
Despite alternating between celebrating Christmas with the Royal Family at Sandringham and the Middletons in Berkshire in the past, recently, Kate has tended to spend Christmas Day with the royals. But even if that remains the case this year now she’s Princess of Wales and even more senior in the Royal Family, it’s likely that there'll be a Middleton gathering at some point over the festive season this year.
Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn | £17.59 at Amazon
Exploring what it's like to grow up in the Royal Family, Tom Quinn brings together historical sources with testimonies from palace staff. There are tales of royal mischievousness, including surprising anecdotes about Queen Elizabeth and Prince William, and it's shocking, funny and insightful all at once.
This would be a lovely opportunity to celebrate the festivities together and celebrate the arrival of James and Alizée’s baby. Alternatively, the Middletons could spend time around New Year together whilst Kate and Prince William are still taking a break from royal duties. This would also allow Prince George, Charlotte and Louis to bond with their baby cousin and to perhaps also spend time with Pippa’s children Arthur, Grace and Rose too.
For many people the festive season is all about family and for Kate the arrival of a new baby will no doubt make this especially memorable in 2023. She’s understood to be a devoted aunt and when Pippa welcomed Arthur Kensington Palace even released a statement confirming how "thrilled" Kate and Prince William were.
Meanwhile, when Prince Harry and Meghan’s daughter Princess Lilibet was born in 2021, Kate was asked about her niece at an engagement and declared warmly, “I wish her all the very best. I can't wait to meet her.”
Whilst Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie live in California with her parents, Pippa and her kids are believed to live in Berkshire, as do James and Alizée and Carole and Michael.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
How to clean a Fitbit properly with these 5 easy steps
Here's how to clean a Fitbit properly, after a study has revealed it's most likely three times dirtier than a toilet seat
By Emily Smith Published
-
The bargain staple Geri Halliwell-Horner swears by in her 'lazy' skincare routine
Geri Halliwell-Horner's skincare routine is so refreshingly simple
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
James Middleton and wife Alizée welcome first baby as Middleton family grows
The Princess of Wales' brother and sister-in-law have been photographed pushing a pram in London's Notting Hill
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton’s ‘Bridget Jones’ dating moment is so relatable- and we’re sure Prince William would agree
Carole Middleton’s ‘Bridget Jones’ dating moment happened when she was trying to 'impress' her now-husband Michael
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton praised for wanting to 'spend more time with her family' after Party Pieces business sale
Carole Middleton is known to have a close bond with her grandchildren and this allegedly inspired a major decision
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton's Jackie O-inspired shades and white button-up sprinkle dress will inspire your next shopping trip
Carole Middleton really does *always* show up in style
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Carole Middleton's white and black polka dot dress was an occasionwear dream
We love Carole Middleton's white and black polka dot dress that she sported to Derby Day over a decade ago
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
In a rare style moment, Carole, Pippa, and Kate Middleton matched in chic black and beige outfits
Carole, Pippa and Kate Middleton once looked so coordinated for a very special day
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
James Middleton has decided on a major new chapter - and it's for a sweet reason
James Middleton has decided on a major change for his business, and it’s for the cutest of reasons
By Jack Slater Published
-
Carole Middleton's Hunter wellies are chic and durable - and on sale for just £65!
Here's where you can get a pair of Carole Middleton's Hunter wellies at a discounted price
By Laura Harman Published