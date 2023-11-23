Meghan Markle’s £46 earrings make waves with the most gorgeous all-white outfit in Canada

Meghan Markle’s £46 earrings made waves paired with a gorgeous white two-piece during her recent visit to Canada.

The Duchess of Sussex might be best known for wearing some pretty special investment jewellery, but she’s just shown that affordable pieces are just as much a part of her wardrobe. Just a few days after Meghan’s Cartier pieces wowed at a NHL game in Vancouver with Prince Harry, she visited Justice for Girls in Vancouver.

For this important visit, the royal went for an all-white look with gold accessories and Meghan’s £46 earrings particularly caught our attention amongst her luxury jewellery. These gorgeous gold stud earrings are the wave earrings from Edge of Ember and are crafted from 18k gold plated recycled sterling silver.

These gorgeous gold earrings got their name from their contemporary wave design that the brand describes as conjuring “visions of rippling waves”.

They added a subtle yet modern edge to the Duchess of Sussex’s monochrome outfit and were the epitome of paired-back elegance. Their beauty comes purely from their flowing design, with no other adornments, meaning they work perfectly with any outfit, no matter how casual or glamorous.

Priced at £65 originally, with the Black Friday jewellery deals for 2023, these went down to just £46. In light of this and how versatile they are, it’s perhaps no surprise that Meghan’s earrings have now sadly sold out for the moment. However, with sales ongoing and many people still looking for the best jewellery gifts for the festive season, it’s possible that they will re-stock and they currently have an option to sign-up for a notification about future availability.

Edge of Ember also has several other gold earrings with a similarly elegant feel to them, including their small everyday hoops, also priced at £46.

These are simple yet effective and the perfect jewellery staple, though if you’d prefer a bit more detail then the Victoria Textured Huggies are £60 and are another great option with a beautiful liquid-like texture reminiscent of the wave design of Meghan’s earrings.

The Duchess also wore her Cartier Tank watch and a Lorraine Schwartz “Against Evil Eye” diamond pave bracelet in Vancouver and Edge of Ember’s £53 Evil Eye Stud Earrings have a similar pop of colour with a blue topaz in each.

The gold and blue of her jewellery were the only colours in Meghan’s outfit as she opted for a white trouser and jumper combination that would be so easy to mix and match - just like her jewellery. Anyone who remembers a particularly iconic Meghan Markle Wimbledon outfit from 2018 will recognise her white Ralph Lauren silk wide leg trousers.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

The fabulous flow of these echoes the wave of her earrings and the silk brought a softness to the outfit that worked well with her contrasting white knitwear. The classic crew-neckline jumper was worn over the top of the trousers rather than being tucked in, adding an effortless and relaxed quality to Meghan’s look.

This was a return visit to Justice For Girls for Meghan, who discussed their work advocating for girls’ access to education, environmental justice, freedom from violence and Indigenous rights. Sharing photos from this significant day on social media, the non-profit organisation described Meghan as being “keen to chat” with two teen interns about their “personal struggles for justice”.

“Her genuine and understanding approach left the girls feeling heard, supported, and inspired,” they declared, showing how much Meghan Markle’s visit meant to everyone there.