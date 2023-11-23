Meghan Markle’s £46 earrings make waves with the most gorgeous all-white outfit in Canada
Meghan Markle's £46 earrings are the ultimate versatile jewellery item and she paired them with an equally elegant outfit combination
Meghan Markle’s £46 earrings made waves paired with a gorgeous white two-piece during her recent visit to Canada.
The Duchess of Sussex might be best known for wearing some pretty special investment jewellery, but she’s just shown that affordable pieces are just as much a part of her wardrobe. Just a few days after Meghan’s Cartier pieces wowed at a NHL game in Vancouver with Prince Harry, she visited Justice for Girls in Vancouver.
For this important visit, the royal went for an all-white look with gold accessories and Meghan’s £46 earrings particularly caught our attention amongst her luxury jewellery. These gorgeous gold stud earrings are the wave earrings from Edge of Ember and are crafted from 18k gold plated recycled sterling silver.
A post shared by Justice for Girls (@justiceforgirls_canada)
A photo posted by on
These gorgeous gold earrings got their name from their contemporary wave design that the brand describes as conjuring “visions of rippling waves”.
They added a subtle yet modern edge to the Duchess of Sussex’s monochrome outfit and were the epitome of paired-back elegance. Their beauty comes purely from their flowing design, with no other adornments, meaning they work perfectly with any outfit, no matter how casual or glamorous.
SHOP SIMILAR EARRINGS
Edge of Ember
RRP: £46
WAS £65 |These beautiful hoops are paired-back elegance at its best. Crafted from 18k gold plated sterling silver, these will soon become your go-to earrings.
Edge of Ember
RRP: £60
WAS £85 |For a versatile earring that still has a lot of intricate detail, these are a gorgeous option. They are embossed and come in gold plated and rhodium plated sterling silver.
Edge of Ember
RRP: £53
WAS £75 |If you love a statement stud earring these might be what you've been looking for. Each one features a London Blue Topaz Marquise for extra sparkle.
Priced at £65 originally, with the Black Friday jewellery deals for 2023, these went down to just £46. In light of this and how versatile they are, it’s perhaps no surprise that Meghan’s earrings have now sadly sold out for the moment. However, with sales ongoing and many people still looking for the best jewellery gifts for the festive season, it’s possible that they will re-stock and they currently have an option to sign-up for a notification about future availability.
Edge of Ember also has several other gold earrings with a similarly elegant feel to them, including their small everyday hoops, also priced at £46.
These are simple yet effective and the perfect jewellery staple, though if you’d prefer a bit more detail then the Victoria Textured Huggies are £60 and are another great option with a beautiful liquid-like texture reminiscent of the wave design of Meghan’s earrings.
The Duchess also wore her Cartier Tank watch and a Lorraine Schwartz “Against Evil Eye” diamond pave bracelet in Vancouver and Edge of Ember’s £53 Evil Eye Stud Earrings have a similar pop of colour with a blue topaz in each.
The gold and blue of her jewellery were the only colours in Meghan’s outfit as she opted for a white trouser and jumper combination that would be so easy to mix and match - just like her jewellery. Anyone who remembers a particularly iconic Meghan Markle Wimbledon outfit from 2018 will recognise her white Ralph Lauren silk wide leg trousers.
The fabulous flow of these echoes the wave of her earrings and the silk brought a softness to the outfit that worked well with her contrasting white knitwear. The classic crew-neckline jumper was worn over the top of the trousers rather than being tucked in, adding an effortless and relaxed quality to Meghan’s look.
This was a return visit to Justice For Girls for Meghan, who discussed their work advocating for girls’ access to education, environmental justice, freedom from violence and Indigenous rights. Sharing photos from this significant day on social media, the non-profit organisation described Meghan as being “keen to chat” with two teen interns about their “personal struggles for justice”.
“Her genuine and understanding approach left the girls feeling heard, supported, and inspired,” they declared, showing how much Meghan Markle’s visit meant to everyone there.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
Anya Hindmarch x Uniqlo collection launches, these are the pieces worth investing in
Anya Hindmarch x Uniqlo has launched and these winter wonders are ideal for your new season wardrobe
By Rivkie Baum Published
-
LIVE: Black Friday beauty deals for 2023 that are actually worth buying – according to our team of experts
Black Friday Live The best Black Friday beauty deals, on fragrance, hair tools and more – vetted by product testers as they happen
By Aleesha Badkar Last updated
-
Kate Middleton's favourite outdoorsy boots are a bargain right now and we're immediately buying some for winter
The Princess of Wales regularly wears her Berghaus walking boots - and they're on sale now...
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
The cult eyeshadow palette Kate Middleton recommended to Michelle Obama is under £20
Kate Middleton's favourite eyeshadow palette which she once recommended to the former FLOTUS, Michelle Obama is currently on sale
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton's favourite Jo Malone perfume just got a whole lot more affordable thanks to a rare discount
Kate Middleton's favourite Jo Malone perfume is currently discounted ahead of Black Friday and this scent would make the perfect gift
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Meghan Markle is head-to-toe chic in black with trio of gold Cartier pieces and we’ve found the perfect affordable alternatives
Meghan Markle's Cartier pieces are timeless and here's how to recreate this sophisticated look for less ahead of the festive season
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
This royal knew 'Meghan had short shelf-life' in the Firm from their first meeting
A royal insider has claimed that one senior royal foresaw Meghan’s early departure from the Royal Family
By Jack Slater Published
-
Meghan Markle's slick bun and nude draped shoulder dress was the ultimate sultry and sophisticated look
Meghan Markle's slick bun and nude gown were the perfect combination as the Duchess attended the Variety Power of Women
By Laura Harman Published
-
Meghan Markle set to be 'loving partner' during 'personal and painful' week for Harry, expert says
Meghan will be there to support Harry as he faces a tough time, a royal insider says
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Are the Royal Family allowed to dress up for Halloween and do they celebrate it?
Halloween 2023 is approaching and you might be wondering if the Prince and Princess of Wales or their kids will dress up for the occasion
By Emma Shacklock Published