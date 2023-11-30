Meghan Markle's favourite luxury daytime perfume is the perfect Christmas gift for fragrance lovers - and it has a rare discount today

Meghan Markle’s luxury perfume is the perfect luxury Christmas gift for fragrance lovers and it has a rare discount today.

The best perfumes often make the ultimate Christmas gift and Meghan Markle’s luxury perfume of choice is a gorgeous option for anyone looking to switch up their scent or who already have their eyes on this. The Duchess of Sussex is a self-confessed fragrance lover and she previously revealed that Oribe’s Côte d’Azur perfume is a staple scent for her. It’s currently discounted from £121 down to £102.85 on Liberty making this scent even more tempting this festive season.

SHOP MEGHAN MARKLE'S PERFUME

Oribe Côte d’Azur Eau de Parfum 75ml, Was £121 , Now £102.85 | Liberty With a rare discount on at the moment there's never been a better time to pick up Meghan Markle's luxury perfume of choice. Fresh and soft, if you love jasmine notes this could be the scent for you.

Oribe Côte d’Azur Eau de Parfum 75ml, £121 | Harrods If you spend £75 on Oribe you can currently get a three-piece Hair Alchemy gift set (Ts&Cs apply) on Harrods. This makes it even more tempting to invest in this glamorous perfume with its fresh floral notes.

Oribe Côte d’Azur Eau de Parfum 75ml, £121 | Cult Beauty Meghan Markle has described this luxurious fragrance as one of her favourite daytime fragrance favourites. With beautiful notes of jasmine, bergamot and sandalwood this would make a stunning festive gift.

Asked by Express.co.uk back in 2016 about her signature scent, Meghan explained just how crucial her perfumes are to her, which makes her Oribe Côte d’Azur recommendation all the more significant.

“Fragrance is my favourite thing – so much so that if I leave the house and I don’t put any on, I’ll turn around and go back home. I alternate between a few scents,” she declared, before confirming, “I love Oribe Côte d’Azur Eau de Parfum”.

A long-lasting perfume with notes that suit you is a must-have and Oribe’s Côte d’Azur scent would make a lovely gift for someone who wants a transporting scent with floral notes. Meghan’s perfume has jasmine, as well as Calabrian bergamot and sandalwood in it and the foundation for the fragrance is the scent of Oribe’s hair care line.

(Image credit: Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage via Getty)

We can totally understand why Meghan Markle’s luxury perfume is one she keeps going back to and although it’s priced at £121, you can currently pick this up for £102.82 at Liberty. Alternatively if you pick up Côte d’Azur Eau de Parfum from the Harrods website for £121 then you’ve spent over £75 on Oribe which means you currently get a free three-piece Hair Alchemy gift set (Ts&Cs apply).

This perfume is also available via Cult Beauty and if you’re torn between a few perfumes either as a special gift for yourself or for a loved one, Meghan Markle has also revealed a few other fragrances she switches between.

SHOP MEGHAN'S OTHER PERFUME FAVOURITES

Jo Malone Wild Bluebell Eau de Cologne Spray 100ml, Was £118 Now £94.40 | AllBeauty Jo Malone's Wild Bluebell fragrance is a lovely option and another of Meghan's favourite scents. It has notes of bluebell, persimmon and white musk and is a soft and floral scent.

Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Eau De Cologne 100ml, Was £118 Now £111.95 | AllBeauty This sophisticated and fresh scent features notes of ambrette seeds, sea salt and sage. Take advantage of the current discount if you've been eyeing up this fragrance.

The Duchess of Sussex shared in the same Express interview that she also wears the Wild Bluebell and the Wood Sage & Sea Salt Colognes by Jo Malone. Both of these fragrances are currently reduced on AllBeauty at the moment, discounted from £118 to £94.40 and £111.95 respectively. These are also iconic scents and given how much Meghan loves all things fragrance her endorsement of them highlights just how beautiful they are.