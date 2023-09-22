Meghan Markle’s bold birthday look for Prince Harry's special day featured special nod to Princess Diana’s former go-to make-up
Meghan Markle's bold eye make-up look on Prince Harry's birthday featured this element that was once favoured by her late mother-in-law
Meghan Markle’s bold birthday look for Prince Harry's special day featured a special nod to Princess Diana’s former go-to make-up.
- The Duchess of Sussex wore blue eyeliner during her time in Germany for the Invictus Games and it perfectly complimented her shirt dress.
- Princess Diana used to wear blue eyeliner before being persuaded to give other neutral tones a go for several reasons.
- This royal news comes as we revealed Queen Camilla's bold leopard print patterned dress is the perfect autumn staple.
From Meghan’s favourite lipstick to the luminous highlighter her former make-up artist once revealed she used, many of us might have been tempted to try out one of her ultimate products for ourselves. Although the Duchess of Sussex hasn’t attended many huge public events this year she more than made up for that with her appearance in Düsseldorf earlier this month. Not only did Meghan showcase some chic monochrome looks - not to mention her glorious peacock blue leather dress - but her make-up was also fresh and gorgeous.
However, some fans might not have spotted a fun make-up choice she made on Day 6 of the Games. When it came to her eye look, Meghan Markle experimented with one of the late Princess Diana’s former make-up staples - blue eye liner.
It wasn’t easy to spot but photos taken on 15th September show Meghan Markle’s bold birthday look on Prince Harry’s big day included blue eyeliner. This could be seen most noticeably in her waterline and blended out along the lower lash line, though it also looks as if there could be a sweep of eyeliner across her lid as well.
The blue eyeliner worked especially well with her choice of outfit which was a fabulous Carolina Herrera panelled midi shirt dress in a similar dark blue. Whilst we don’t know which specific product the Duchess of Sussex used, her shade choice echoed the darker blues of her dress and wasn’t a vibrant electric blue that’s been popular over the years.
Although the Royal Family wear blue clothes often, it was the late Princess Diana who was the royal most associated with wearing blue eyeliner. This was an iconic look for her for so long before it began to change in the 1990s.
There was reportedly an intriguing reason why Princess Diana stopped wearing blue eyeliner then and it was all to do with the colour of her eyes. Her former make-up artist Mary Greenwell apparently encouraged her to wear other eyeliner colours instead and once reportedly declared, “Blue eyes should never wear blue pencil or shadow – it dulls your eyes!"
Mary also previously claimed in an interview with Yahoo that she simply preferred other colours of eyeliner for Princess Diana to wear. She explained, “I think beiges and browns are just so much prettier. Simple as that.”
Princess Diana had bright blue eyes whilst Meghan Markle has gorgeous brown ones so perhaps this rule means that blue liner works slightly better with her eye colour. The Duchess of Sussex also regularly wears her mother-in-law’s later go-tos of more neutral eyeliners, but the fun pop of colour in Germany was subtle and stunning.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
