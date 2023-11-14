Meghan Markle set to be 'loving partner' during 'personal and painful' week for Harry, expert says

Season 6 of 'The Crown' is set to air, which will likely cause 'pain' for Prince Harry as the show will depict the death of his mother, Princess Diana. According to sources, Meghan is set to be a 'loving' partner through this time, sticking to her husband's side.

On 16 November, the season 6 premiere of The Crown is set to air on Netflix, which has many people in an excited stir - except, however, members of the Royal family. Particularly, both Prince William and Prince Harry will likely feel some extra pain during this time, as the show is set to reference the tragic death of Princess Diana in 1997.

Producers of the show have said previously that they will not be showing the actual scene of the car crash in the show - however, the few days before and prior to her death will be reenacted, likely leaving the boys in pain.

The Mirror reports, however, that Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, will be by his side through this time, acting as a "loving partner" toward Harry as he watches the events unfold in the Netflix series.

Public relations expert Mayah Riaz spoke with the Mirror regarding her take on how Harry and Meghan will respond to the release of the final season of The Crown.

"It’s fair to suggest that Harry acknowledges that The Crown is a fictionalized drama series based on historical events, and he recognizes that it may generate public interest," she started. "The loss of his mother was a deeply personal and painful experience for him and his brother. While he may understand that the show aims to entertain and inform audiences, he may hope that viewers will remember that it is not an accurate depiction of the emotions he and his brother experienced during that period of their lives."

Diana died on 31 August 1997, when she was just 36 years old. Prince William and Prince Harry were 15 and 12, respectively. Although this was over 25 years ago, Mayah acknowledged that the pain of losing a loved one, especially a parent, never truly goes away, but that Meghan will be there for Harry through the resurged grief.

"Meghan will support Harry in private, as a loving and supportive partner, just as she has done throughout," Mayah said.

The royal family, as well as Harry and Meghan, are not assumed to comment on The Crown, however, as they have not in years past. Mayah did note, though, that she could potentially make some sort of statement regarding mental health in relation to the release of season 6, if anything.

"It’s unlikely either of them will comment on The Crown scenes,” she said. “However, if they did, it would align with their ongoing work in supporting mental health initiatives and their dedication to breaking the stigma surrounding these issues."