Meghan Markle’s favourite Christmas cocktail is surprisingly healthy - and super easy to recreate

Meghan Markle has revealed her favourite festive cocktail and the recipe is not only surprisingly healthy, with its ingredients boasting a wealth of health benefits, but it's also super easy to recreate.

Christmas dinner may be the main exhibit of Christmas day, but the cocktails drank during, after, and maybe before, the meal are just as important.

Whether you're pulling together an incredibly old-fashioned Christmas dinner like the Royal Family eat every year, or you've opted for some more healthy Christmas foods and drinks to add to your table, the addition of a festive tipple is sure to make the celebrations that little more refined and Meghan Markle has the perfect recipe recommendation.

So what's Meghan's drink of choice around the holidays? It's a deliciously festive-sounding almond milk spiced cocktail that will blow away any Christmas party guests.

The royal previously told Grazia that the creamy cocktail is her go-to drink creation for when she hosts friends and family. Starting with unsweetened almond milk, Meghan revealed that she adds cinnamon, cardamom, powdered ginger, cloves, dates, and, most importantly, bourbon to a cocktail shaker before shaking up the ingredients and serving to her guests.

And as well as tasting delicious, Meghan's favourite cocktail, much like Kate Middleton's go-to Christmas breakfast, also has a range of health benefits with antioxidant and gut-friendly ingredients - as if you needed anymore reasons to try out the recipe...

According to BBC Science Focus, the use of vegan-friendly almond milk in Meghan's cocktail provides a much healthier choice to cows milk, with the dairy-free milk helping to promote lower cholesterol, increase vitamin D intake and introduce more antioxidants into the body through vitamin E.

The spices used in the recipe are also known to have super-healthy qualities too. The festive spice cinnamon is known to have both antioxidant and anti-viral properties which can help to reduce inflammation and blood pressure, as well as regulate blood sugar levels.

Cardamom, which is a spice from the festive ginger family, has been known to improve digestion and circulation, with the ginger and dates in the recipe aiding gut health. Cheers!