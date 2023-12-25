Kate Middleton’s simple and healthy Christmas day breakfast is the perfect way to start the day and keep your energy levels up

Opting for a 'healthy' and 'light' Christmas day breakfast like Kate Middleton’s simple yet delicious morning meal is the perfect way to banish any mid-morning 'sluggishness' and help you to power through the entire day with unrivalled energy.

Christmas morning is a hectic time; opening presents, setting the table for your impending guests, and pulling together one of our Christmas centrepiece ideas to set the scene for festive entertaining - it all requires a lot of energy. Even with our 13 essential Christmas hosting tips to make the day a resounding success, the day is daunting.

Add to that all the anticipation and excitement of the day kicking off the morning at full force, many will find that, by midday, they're exhausted.

Well, Kate Middleton has a hack for that and it's all about eating a nutritious breakfast. And, luckily for us, the recipe is more than simple and you're bound to have everything you need to create it already.

Keeping in mind the large and early Christmas dinner that's served in the royal household, a Christmas dinner that's reportedly very 'old-fashioned,' Kate reportedly chooses to have a light, healthy and nutritious breakfast of toast or yoghurt, paired with fruit.

Speaking about the Princess' meal, nutritional experts at Bulk.com told The Express that the light meal will stop people from feeling bloated and heavy throughout the morning and allow them to keep up their energy as they celebrate Christmas with friends and family.

"The benefit of opting for a lighter breakfast such as the Princesse's fruit and toast is that it reduces the risk of your body feeling bloated and heavy, commonly felt after eating a large, greasy breakfast," they said. "The feeling of sluggishness and bloat can ultimately slow your body down.

"Having a light yet nutritious breakfast will improve your energy levels and allow you to concentrate longer. It is also a great way to reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and heart disease, which go hand in hand with processed meats such as sausages, bacon and sugary breakfast cereals."

But while you may want to recreate Kate's Christmas day breakfast, you don't have to recreate the slightly old-fashioned royal tradition that dictates where she eats it.

According to former Royal chef Darren McGrady, on Christmas day at Sandringham, the royal the men and women are separated for breakfast. The royal ladies in attendance, including Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and perhaps even Princess Charlotte, will all have their breakfasts delivered to their rooms, while the men, like King Charles and Prince William, are called downstairs for a hearty breakfast of eggs, grilled kidneys, kippers and bacon.