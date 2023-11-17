Meghan Markle could have career as 'chat show host' with 'power and influence', according to a royal expert

For months there's been speculation about where Meghan Markle's career will go next. The Duchess of Sussex signed with Hollywood talent agency William Morris Endeavor back in April, but is yet to announce any projects.

However, a royal expert has now explained that Meghan could pursue a career path similar to that of chat show host Oprah Winfrey. Speaking to OK!, royal expert Christopher Andersen revealed, "She certainly seems well-suited to that role in particular, and I can easily see her pursuing a career path similar to Oprah’s in the media: a show, a magazine, producing, directing - the works."

The comparison is hardly surprising given that Meghan knows Oprah well and could easily speak to her about her future career plans. Oprah attended Meghan and Prince Harry’s wedding in 2018 and three years later, the three of them sat down for a tell-all interview that became one of the most-watched television specials of all time.

Christoper added, "Meghan still has a sizeable chunk of the viewing public in her corner. Once all the controversy surrounding the Sussexes' ongoing feud with the rest of the royal family dies down, assuming it ever does, I could easily see her launching a successful talk show."

The expert continued, "Meghan has always had her fingers in a lot of pies, and she has a knack for getting what she wants. Becoming the next Oprah - a powerful and influential media mogul - does not feel far-fetched at all.”

There's also been talk lately of former Suits star Meghan potentially returning to acting, something Christopher also hasn't ruled out. He said, "Will she ever return to acting? Why not? I think it’s interesting that Princess Grace of Monaco, who achieved stardom as Grace Kelly, was planning a return to acting just before she died in a car crash in 1982. And, of course, Oprah still acts occasionally. I’m sure the dream of winning an Oscar - either in front of the camera or behind it - has never been that far from Meghan’s mind."

Talk of Meghan's next career move comes after there was double disappointment for the Duchess as two of her major projects fell through. This included Dior's denial of the rumors that she'd been hired as the luxury fashion house's new face, and the rejection of her application to trademark Archetypes, the name of her Spotify podcast.

Archetypes was also not picked up for a second season. The Sussexes and streaming giant announced at the time, "Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together."

An insider told Closer at the time, "Meghan is distraught over this Spotify snub and the fallout that has followed. It’s totally knocked her sideways. She can’t believe she’s been attacked so viciously and so publicly by one of their execs, and to be labeled ‘grifters’ is an utterly humiliating and gut-wrenching all-time low – it’s served as a brutal reality check that things really do need to change to save their popularity."