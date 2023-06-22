Double disappointment for Meghan Markle as two major projects fall through

Meghan Markle suffered two major setbacks this week, including Dior's denial that she'll be the brand's new ambassador and a failure to trademark the name of her Spotify podcast.

The Duchess of Sussex's bid to trademark Archetypes, the name of her Spotify podcast, has also been rejected.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's application to trademark 'Archetypes', the name of the former Suits star's Spotify podcast, has reportedly been rejected.

According to records, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office denied the couple's request to have exclusive rights to the term because of the 'likelihood of confusion' with an existing brand. Archetypes LLC, a firm in Scottsdale, Arizona, had already sought exclusive use in 2015 for a series of books and articles about a number of wellness topics, including 'nutrition, fitness, sexuality,' and 'psychological self-improvement'.

The blow coincides with Dior's rejection of the rumors that Meghan would be the new ambassador of the luxury French brand. Earlier this week, a source told the Mail on Sunday that the 41-year-old royal was tipped to become the "mega-bucks Duchess of Dior."

A spokesperson for the company has now told Women's Wear Daily that the reports were unfounded, before revealing that no contract negotiations or recent contact with Meghan had been made.

The news will likely be a major disappointment for the fans of the duchess's impressive wardrobe, which has famously included several pieces from Dior over the years.

Perhaps one of her most iconic ensembles from the brand was worn in June 2022 during her attendance at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in London. Meghan looked effortlessly regal in a Dior stone white dress coat and skirt and matching Dior hat to join the congregation at a service of thanksgiving for Her Majesty at St. Paul's Cathedral. She also wore a dress by the high-end fashion house for Prince Archie's christening in 2019 and at the 100th-anniversary celebrations for the RAF in 2018.