Meghan Markle announces huge deal as she makes major comeback following Spotify exit

Meghan Markle's exciting new career venture has been announced as the Duchess of Sussex moves on from the end of her deal with Spotify to continue her 'love of podcasting'.

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex announced a new partnership with Lemonada Media. The deal will see her podcast Archetypes be available to stream on audio platforms in the Spring with Lemonada controlling the ad sales and distribution.

"I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting," said Meghan, in a statement posted on Archewell. "Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024."

She then explained that she was excited about the new opportunity and the chance to share her People's Choice Award-winning podcast with more listeners. "Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works. I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family."

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival by Omid Scobie, £16 (Was £22) at Amazon Omid Scobie's Endgame delves into the world of the Royal Family, analysing what they must do to survive and exploring their current state. He focuses on the King, Queen, Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and shares shocking revelations.

Originally her podcast Archetypes was released on Spotify and was exclusive to the platform. However, the royal's (reported $20 million) deal with Spotify ended last year when 'productivity benchmarks' weren't met per The Wall Street Journal. The official statement from the audio platform and the royal couple said, they had "mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together".

In the podcast series, Meghan interviewed several famous faces and many insights into her personal life were explored. Guests included; Mariah Carey, Issa Rae, and Ziwe Fumudoh. Notably in one episode, Lisa Ling slammed 'insidious headlines' about Meghan Markle. In another, Meghan Markle admitted to 'cowering and tiptoeing into a room' in the workplace.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking about the Duchess of Sussex's podcast joining the platform, Lemonada’s CEO and co-founder, Jessica Cordova Kramer said, "We are beyond honoured that Meghan has trusted us to help democratise access to ‘Archetypes,’ and that so many more people around the world will have access to the series soon. Meghan’s talent as host, creator and conversationalist is unparalleled and we are thrilled to co-create a new series with her that fosters her approach to creating art that matters."

Lemonada’s Chief Creative Officer and co-founder, Stephanie Wittels Wachs also chimed in and complimented Meghan's 'collaborative spirit'. "As we’ve started development with The Duchess of Sussex, we are blown away by her collaborative spirit and clear vision, along with her deep desire to build compassion and community through this work. The Lemonada team felt immediate kinship with Meghan and the Archewell Productions team, and we are delighted to be working together," she said.

At present, Archetypes season 1 is still available to listen to on Spotify.