The vital royal duty Lady Louise may have to step up to 'in years to come'

Lady Louise hasn’t been glimpsed in public as much in recent years as she’s studying at university in Scotland, but it’s been suggested that one day she could step up to support her older cousin Prince William. She and her brother James, Earl of Wessex have been raised by Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie to expect to pursue a career outside of the Royal Family. However, according to former BBC Royal Commentator Jennie Bond, even if Lady Louise doesn’t become a working royal she could still be called upon to fulfil a key role.

Getting candid with OK!, Jennie explained, "Edward and Sophie are keen that Louise and James should choose their own career paths, Sophie has said that she has brought them up to expect that they will have to pay their own way and make their own careers".

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

She added that she was "sure" that if, in the years to come, "cousin William needs a few extra hands to the pump at any stage, Louise and James will be willing to help".

There are currently eleven working royals who carry out engagements, including King Charles and Queen Camilla, though this number will decrease in future as more of them could choose to retire. Relying upon close family members to assist where they can without asking them to commit to the pressures and responsibilities of a full-time royal role is something Prince William could potentially choose to do when he is King.

If he turns to Lady Louise for help it wouldn’t be the first time non-working royals have lent a hand to the monarch. Princess Beatrice represented King Charles when she attended the King’s Foundation Future Textiles Exhibition in November 2024 and in May last year she, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall all supported Prince William at a Buckingham Palace garden party.

(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Prince of Wales has shown that he is happy for his cousins who aren’t working royals themselves to assist him and the monarchy when they need it. Currently 21-years-old, Lady Louise might not be asked for a while, but Jennie seems confident that at some point she might be seen stepping up more in public alongside her own job.

Pictures recently emerged of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s daughter in the Army Cadets at St Andrews University where she’s studying. Royal expert Jennie believes that Louise could be tempted to join the military as a career.

"Lady Louise seems to have been keen on the military from an early stage in her undergraduate studies and the pictures show that she has thrown herself into the training exercises, including liberally camouflaging her face and proudly wearing combat gear," she said. "She is said to have loved every minute of her time as an officer cadet and is keen to turn it into a full-time career."

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Whatever job Lady Louise Windsor ends up taking on, she will likely continue to keep a relatively low profile for a member of the Royal Family. She prefers living out of the spotlight and her mum previously told BBC Radio 5 Live in 2021 about how Louise doesn’t really enjoy social media.

"We are protective, obviously. She doesn’t really get involved with social media very much at all and that is purely her choice. I wouldn’t deny her going onto it, but she’s not really that interested in it," Sophie said. "There’s a few platforms that she talks to her friends on but that’s basically it, she doesn’t put anything out about herself at all. She’s very private."