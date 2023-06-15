King Charles wants 'peace and harmony' for family despite 'sassy' nature

King Charles III wishes for 'peace and harmony' within the Royal Family despite having a 'sassy' nature, an astrology expert has claimed.

As a Scorpio, His Majesty's Venus is in Libra right now, which means he wishes for everything to be done in a "balanced way."

King Charles III just wants everybody to get along, an astrology expert has claimed.

It's no secret that His Majesty has had his fair share of interpersonal conflict over the past few years, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's withdrawal from the Royal Family often attributed to the very public fallout between the Firm and the stateside couple. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's allegations of racism against Buckingham Palace, claims that Kate Middleton made Meghan cry, and disputes over security costs have only exacerbated the rift.

According to celebrity astrologer Inbaal Honigman, however, King Charles is far from comfortable with the level of tension between himself and Harry. As a Scorpio, the 74-year-old is characteristically "focused and intentional, and even a little bit sassy." But with his Venus currently in Libra, Charles is also determined to do "everything the correct and most balanced way."

"He wants everyone to live in peace and harmony with one another," the psychic tells Spin Genie.

Honigman also said that Scorpios "love originality and are great at keeping secrets" while also being independent and self-sufficient.

"A Scorpio is a solitary being and doesn’t expect anyone else to go out of their way for them," he explained, before adding, "They’re a water sign, which means they’re centered around their emotions, and sometimes those emotions can be overwhelming."

Prince Harry attended King Charles' coronation in London on May 6, before swiftly returning to California that same day to join Meghan Markle for the birthday celebrations of their son, Prince Archie. Unlike his older brother, Prince William, the Duke of Sussex played no formal role in the historic ceremony and did not appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the rest of the Royal Family after it had finished.

Speaking about King Charles III and the Prince of Wales in January, Harry claimed his openness to repair their strained relationship has not been mutual.

"They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile," he told ITV. "I would like to get my father back; I would like to have my brother back."