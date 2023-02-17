King Charles unfazed by protestors with 'not our King' signs as he shows 'stoicism is in his DNA'

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

King Charles was unfazed as he was greeted by protesters in Milton Keynes claims a body language expert who suggested that 'stoicism is in Charles’s DNA'.

King Charles arrived in Milton Keynes on Thursday, February 16 to attend royal engagements in celebration of the are receiving a new status as a city.

The new monarch showed that 'stoicism is in his DNA' with his reaction to protestors, according to a body language expert.

In other royal news, Princess Anne wore the Queen's favorite color during a poignant visit to a memorial close to both of their hearts.

On Thursday, February 16, 2023, King Charles arrived in Milton Keynes and attended a reception with members of the local community and organizations and The Church of Christ the Cornerstone.

While the day was one of celebration to mark Milton Keynes's new status as a city, there were some people in the crowd who used this event as an opportunity to protest the monarchy. The King was greeted by a number of people from the pressure group Republic, who were holding anti-monarchy signs.

However, rather than becoming flustered, one body language expert has claimed that the King, whose coronation will take place in May of this year, was unfazed by these protesters and took the anti-monarchy signs in his stride.

(Image credit: Getty Images )

Body language expert, Judi James, told woman&home, "The only one thing that phases Charles and obtains any form of negative reaction from him in public is a leaky pen."

"Stoicism is in Charles’s DNA and he has been pelted by eggs and even shot at with blanks during an appearance on stage in Sydney in 1994 with absolutely no reaction whatsoever, especially not any signs of being startled or shaken," said the expert.

Judi explained that for the King, appearing unflappable is a "matter of pride and honor".

"Camilla did once look anxious when she sat beside him in the royal limo as a protest went on outside the London Palladium as they arrived for the Royal Variety Show but Charles, who grew up with a sister who barely blinked when her car was ambushed in the Mall, must take it as a matter of pride and honor to ignore any negative protests," said Judi.

The expert concluded that actually, the protesters in the crowd only added to the King's warmth while delivering his speech later in the day, saying, "If anything, Charles seemed to add an even warmer smile to his speech, which was delivered with no suggestion of having been rattled."

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

In a heartfelt speech during the Milton Keynes visit, the King said, "As you mark your well-deserved status as one of England’s newest cities, I can only offer my heartfelt congratulations and my very best wishes for the future."

The King also received a warm reception on social media as commenters praised the King for attending this royal engagement and interacting so warmly with the members of the public.