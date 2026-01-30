King Charles recalls the comment that 'haunted' him in new 'personal' documentary

It's easy to think of members of the Royal Family as having thick skin in the face of endless headlines and scrutiny, yet some comments really hit home for King Charles. Speaking out in his new "personal" documentary Finding Harmony - A King's Vision - the monarch revealed certain remarks that stuck with him as he advocated for climate protection.

Made in collaboration by the King’s Foundation with Amazon MGM Studios, Finding Harmony - A King’s Vision, looks back at His Majesty’s work campaigning to protect the natural world, starting with one of his first major speeches on the topic in 1970, when he was just 21-years-old.

Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet provides the narration for much of the film, and in one scene, she recalls how one widely reported comment from the King in the past "haunted him" - the admission that he "talked to plants".

Despite being seen as "bonkers" by some at the time - a word used by the King himself, while Kate Winslet later refers to him as a "little bit of a hippie" - throughout the film, he reaffirms his position unapologetically.

"This was the approach I was going to stick to, a course I set, and I wasn't going to be diverted," says the King in one clip.

His wider efforts to be green and promote sustainability have been well known for years, including setting up the Duchy Organic brand which hit a sales milestone in 2025. However, he also makes sure to instil smaller, actionable changes at home.

It’s been reported in the past that King Charles followed a vegan diet one day a week, avoiding meat, fish, and dairy products for environmental reasons.

Other ways he tries to make a difference include religiously going around making sure any unnecessary lights are switched off - something he passed down to his sons. In the 2018 documentary Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, Prince Harry said of his father, "He's a stickler for turning lights off."

He added, "And that's now something that I'm obsessed with as well, which is insane because actually, my wife goes 'Well, why turn the lights off? You know it's dark'.

"I go 'we only need one light, we don't need like six', and all of a sudden, it becomes a habit and those small habit changes he's making, every single person can do. And I think that's one of the key lessons that I felt that he taught us."

It was also widely reported that His Majesty installed solar panels at different royal residences and estates, including Clarence House, Sandringham and Highgrove.

In a more serious message, the King's new documentary leaves viewers with a message of hope that we'll return to a better balance with nature and harmony. This ethos has been described as his personal philosophy.

As per the BBC, His Majesty said of the film's message and of his wider belief, "It all boils down to the fact that we are actually nature ourselves, we are a part of it, not apart from it, which is really how things are being presented for so long".

"I can only do what I can do, which is not very much", he added, "Maybe, by the time I shuffle off this mortal coil, there might be a little more awareness… of the need to bring things back together again."