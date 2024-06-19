King Charles’s special ‘protocol change’ for Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour is so moving

King Charles reportedly made a special "protocol change" for the Princess of Wales at Trooping the Colour, according to his former royal butler.

Trooping the Colour is always a significant royal occasion, but this year it was even more so as it saw the first public appearance of the Princess of Wales in 2024. In March Kate shared a heartfelt message revealing that she was undergoing "preventative chemotherapy" and asking for "time, space and privacy". Ahead of Trooping the Colour a new picture of her taken by Matt Porteous was released and she revealed that she was "looking forward" to attending the parade.

Fans were delighted to see Kate on the Buckingham Palace balcony and according to former royal butler Grant Harrold, the monarch could have made a special change for his daughter-in-law. As reported by OK!, Grant expressed his belief that it was likely King Charles’s "preference" that ensured Kate was standing next to him on the balcony.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed by Robert Jobson | Was £9.99, Now £8.91 at Amazon Written by royal author Robert Jobson, this definitive biography paints a portrait of King Charles as both a man and as Britain's monarch. It examines the life of the King and reflects upon how his values and beliefs continue to shape him to this day.

The former royal butler alleged that traditionally it’s protocol for the Prince and Princess of Wales to stand together and King Charles and Queen Camilla to do so too. The couples did stand together this year too, but Kate was positioned next to King Charles at Trooping the Colour. This is a change from 2023 when it was Prince William, who is first in the royal line of succession, who stood next to his father.

"It is planned but it is also changing the protocol to show the King and Kate united with each other and going through similar battles, so I would say this is down to the King’s preference," Grant claimed. "The balcony is all orchestrated but I have a feeling the King said to Kate, ‘You stand next to me’."

A huge amount of consideration goes into royal events and occasions and so if King Charles did change protocol slightly so that he and Kate would be "united" on the balcony, this is incredibly heart-warming and meaningful.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

In April King Charles resumed engagements after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. After the Princess of Wales made her own diagnosis public Buckingham Palace released a statement which described King Charles as being "so proud of Catherine for her courage". It went on to add that he is in the "closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law".

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

King Charles and Kate are understood to have a close relationship and former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond has suggested to OK! that they are perhaps confiding in each other.

"I noticed in the King’s statement of support after Kate's broadcast he said he was in the 'closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law'. I was struck by the fact that he didn’t say close, but closest," she said, before later adding, "I’m sure that both Charles and Kate have found it comforting to be able to discuss their emotions as well as the chemotherapy treatment and how it has made them feel."

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

In the message she shared ahead of Trooping the Colour Kate explained that she is "making good progress", but added that "as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days".

She said that her treatment is "ongoing and will be for a few more months" and shared that she’s hoping to join a few public engagements during the summer.

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal," she declared. "Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."