King Charles once scolded Princess Diana's bodyguard for giving Prince William 'elocution lessons'

Prince William's regal accent as a youngster has been revealed by a former royal bodyguard who revealed he corrected the Prince of Wales's pronunciation of 'house' and 'out'.

A former bodyguard of Princess Diana's has revealed Prince William's regal accent as a child.

The bodyguard revealed that William's accent was once a lot more posh and more like his father the King's when he was a child.

In a discussion with HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, Princess Diana's former bodyguard, Ken Wharfe revealed that when the Prince of Wales was a child, he adopted a regal accent that was rather close to his father's and was quite a bit posher than his current accent.

"I'll always remember the first time I went to Highgrove - their house in Gloucestershire," Ken said on the Podcast. "I remember sat there one morning and William came in. He said: 'Ken, um, mummy wants to go ight and we've got to leave the heiss in 20 minutes.'" Of course, the Prince meant 'out' and 'house' but his pronunciation was rather like the late Queen's, meaning it was tricky for the bodyguard to understand.

When Ken questioned what if the Prince meant something else, William responded stubbornly, "Because that's what it is Ken!" The bodyguard then corrected the youngster with a brief elocution lesson. "I said 'Well no it isn't. It's: we're going out, and we're leaving the house.'"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The bodyguard then revealed that Prince William must have relayed this story to his parents as just a couple of weeks later Ken found himself getting slightly scolded for his discussion with the Prince. In what Ken reported to be a rather long speech, the King said to the bodyguard," I gather you've been giving William elocution."

The bodyguard joked that he wanted to disappear and was completely mortified by this discussion. "If you wanted a hole to appear in the floor, that was the moment," Ken joked. "[King Charles] was very good about it. He stretched out and tugged on his cuff. All he had to say was one word which was basically him saying 'Well, stop it and shut up.'"

(Image credit: Manuela DUPONT/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images)

Despite the slight telling off from the King, Ken revealed that he had a lot of fond memories from that time. He revealed that he loved the way the King would make his feelings known with a simple two-word phrase.

"One way to express himself was 'Oh really?'. I love that phrase. I heard it so many times from him in so many different ways. But great fun," said Ken as he reminisced.

In another part of the interview, he also revealed that sometimes when William of Harry would injure themselves, they were faced with a unique problem at A&E as none of the doctors wanted to stitch them up in case they made a mistake. "You take him to A&E and suddenly nobody wants to know about stitching up this royal knee with a fear of actually doing it badly," Ken said. "You have to say in a nice way 'just get on with it, stitch him up'. You know, kids are kids and they have accidents like anybody else."