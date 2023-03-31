King Charles gets hands on with messy cheese making in Germany - and he looks like he’s having the time of his life!

King Charles got hands on with messy cheese making during his and Queen Camilla’s tour of Germany and he looked like he was having the time of his life.

His Majesty threw himself into cheese making during a visit to the Ökodorf Brodowin organic farm in Germany.

King Charles looked to be having a brilliant time and later got to sample some of the delicious cheese.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have undertaken their first international tour since taking on their new titles last year with a three-day State Visit to Germany ahead of King Charles’ coronation day in May. The royal couple started off in Berlin where they attended a State Banquet where fans got a glimpse of Queen Camilla’s favorite tiara. This was followed on March 30 with a visit to the German Bundestag (Federal Parliament) where King Charles delivered a speech and Queen Camilla’s bold fashion move caught our attention.

Later on they paid a visit to Ökodorf Brodowin organic farm in Brodowin. It was here that King Charles got hands on with messy cheese making and he looked delighted to be so involved.

(Image credit: Photo by JENS BUTTNER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Pictures taken from this fun and educational engagement show His Majesty with his hands in the cheese curds and ensuring they were settling into cylindrical-shaped molds. All of this was done with a huge smile on his face as he focused on getting the curds perfectly into the circles and he seemed to be having the time of his life.

The organic farm had even made some special Tilsiter cheese for the King’s visit with a crown print on the top in honor of His Majesty. King Charles was also presented with an impressive life-sized crown-shaped cake resting on an edible cake pillow for him to cut and sample during his visit to the farm in Brandenburg.

The Ökodorf Brodowin organic farm strives to reduce the huge environmental impacts of agriculture and during his time there King Charles spoke with farmers, apprentices, cooks and retailers to discover more about their approach to sustainability.

(Image credit: Future//Image 1:Photo by STEPHEN LOCK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images //Image 2:Photo by JENS BUTTNER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

His Majesty has long been known for his own passion for not only the environment and conservation but specifically organic farming. He previously owned the 1,000-acre organic Home Farm close to his Gloucestershire home, Highgrove House.

However, in August 2020 he gave it up as he prepared for his future as King and it was confirmed by Clarence House in a statement that he wasn’t renewing the lease. It was also reported that any new lease would be for 20 years and that this huge commitment whilst he would be taking over as King during that period was considered too much.

As per Hello! (opens in new tab), a spokesman told PA, "The Prince of Wales will not be renewing his lease on Home Farm but will continue to farm organically at Sandringham."

(Image credit: Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Last year The Observer (opens in new tab) reported that King Charles explained at an engagement how he had once been considered a “complete idiot” for pursuing organic farming.

“One of the reasons I went organic 40 years ago was because I felt there was an overuse of antibiotics,” he said. “And I felt that if you overdo it, you end up with resistance. Anyway, that’s happened. I was told I was a complete idiot for even suggesting going organic.”