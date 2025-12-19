Need last minute Christmas gift ideas? It turns out King Charles is an amazing present-giver and we’re taking inspiration from him

From bouquets of flowers to something more extravagant like the pair of pygmy hippos Queen Elizabeth once received from the President of Liberia, the Royal Family have received some amazing and thoughtful presents over the years. They, in turn, are no strangers to returning the favour and it turns out King Charles in particular is a top tier gift-giver.

According to the former royal gardener at his country home, Highgrove House, Jack Stooks, the monarch is a fan of handing out meaningful presents. He's recently quoted as revealing that he was “given the most amazing gifts at both Christmas and for [his] birthday,” while working for the King.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Jack worked at Highgrove House for 21 years and in that time says he "was blessed enough to amass plenty of presents due to the Royal Family’s generosity". So what does the King deem to be an amazing gift?

"We didn’t get a birthday gift every year, only milestone ones like your 30th or 40th," Stooks revealed. "They don’t actually give gifts to staff anymore, so I feel very blessed to have these keepsakes from the King."

For his 30th birthday, he received his "most treasured gift" in the form of a set of Parker pens. If you’re looking for the best gifts for women, a pen set makes a great Christmas present for anyone who loves writing, stationary or is planning to take up journaling in the new year. The pens King Charles gifted to his gardener came "in a beautiful walnut box with the Prince of Wales feathers on it".

(Image credit: Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Another gift Jack reportedly received was a set of silver and wood salt and pepper shakers. He shared, "We were given one one year, and one the next to make a matching pair. I received the pepper shaker in 2003, and the salt in 2004. In 2005 we got a mustard holder."

For the cook in your life, we can’t think of a more meaningful and practical present. And for the gardening enthusiasts amongst your friends and family? King Charles kept things on theme when he gifted his gardening team a set of garden-themed plates.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop King Charles’ Christmas Gift Ideas

Bridgewater Pen Company Executive Ball Point Pen £16.99/$22.72 at Amazon Any keen diarist or lover of stationary will appreciate this stunning pen, with its gold trim and sleek box lending it a regal flair that King Charles would surely approve of. Le Creuset Classic Salt and Pepper Mill Set £50/$66.86 (was £55/$73.55) at Amazon A welcome pop of colour in any kitchen, a set of salt and pepper mills like these are right at home in any Christmas tablescape. Dunelm Mikasa Jardin Stoneware Serving Platter £28 at Dunelm For the gardener or plant lover in your life, a serving platter like this one is a practical Christmas gift that can be used again and again.

"We were given quite a few of these,” Jack claimed. Created by painters who visited Highgrove House and were inspired by the gardens there, the plates each featured drawings of the garden’s Florilegium.

The present was especially sentimental as he "got to meet the artists and show them around the garden which was fascinating".

Taking inspiration from King Charles, gifting the green-fingered people in your life some crockery with their favourite plants painted on them is a sure-fire way to get to their heart – and hopefully get you invited round for a dinner featuring home-grown veg!