The lifelong habit Queen Camilla forced King Charles to break following cancer diagnosis

For most of his life, King Charles had something of an unusual custom when it came to his eating habits. Unlike many people, the monarch would reportedly rarely stop to eat lunch. Instead, he apparently used to forgo it in favour of continuing with work or taking a stroll around the gardens if he was in Scotland or Highgrove House.

However, after decades of skipping a midday meal, His Majesty has, it’s reported, been tucking into a trendy superfood each lunchtime, albeit with "some reluctance". Since he was diagnosed with cancer last year and started treatment, it's been alleged that Queen Camilla, his aides and doctors have encouraged him to change his ways.

According to The Mail on Sunday, at the insistence of Queen Camilla, His Majesty tucks into half an avocado as a light lunch.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

As per the publication, an unnamed source alleged, "With some reluctance, he now has something to eat at lunchtime - a snack, really. He now eats half an avocado to sustain him through the day. It's important, particularly if you have got an illness."

The avocado has long been thought of a superfood, and it’s packed full of fibre, essential nutrients and healthy fats. Out of all the possible lunches he could have chosen, it's perhaps no surprise that he's embraced such a healthy option

The King has always tried to be conscious of what he eats, reportedly favouring organic and seasonal produce. Per the Mail on Sunday, he has previously told the BBC that he even abstains from meat and fish on two days of the week, as well as avoiding dairy on one of those days.

"Given how busy King Charles is, eating lunch sounds like a very good plan," says woman&home's Royal Editor, Emma Shacklock. "It will help fuel him for the afternoons and Queen Camilla is a big fan of avocados too, so they likely always have some in their kitchen. They're also very quick to eat, so he can get back to work without taking an extended break."

(Image credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The King and Queen are currently enjoying their annual summer break, although for a monarch there's never really a day without any work at all. At least some of his meals will be adjusted to suit the summer season and Queen Camilla's eldest child, Tom Parker Bowles, has previously shared some intriguing insights into how they eat behind closed doors.

As shared by The Independent, Tom, who is a food critic and writer, described his royal step-father as a "true food hero" who champions sustainability in his diet as he does in other areas of his life.

"There is no waste, everything is recycled, everything is used from the table", Tom shared. "If anything is left over from the dinner, that will be made into something else or appear the next day. Nothing’s allowed to be thrown out."

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Getty Images)

King Charles and Queen Camilla both take a keen interest in growing produce at home too. Her Majesty and Tom gave an interview to You magazine, as reported by The Independent, in which she explained that they get very "competitive" with each other.

"I love the vegetable garden, and summer in particular," she shared. "I’m very proud of my white peaches. My husband is an excellent gardener, and we’re quite competitive about our fruit and vegetables."