King Charles and Queen Camilla's cancelled royal tour is back on the cards

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to make the trip imminently

King Charles
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By Robyn Morris
published

King Charles and Queen Camilla have unveiled their next royal tour.

Announcing the King and Queen's next royal tour, Buckingham Palace said, "The King and Queen will undertake a State Visit to France, visiting Paris and Bordeaux, from Wednesday 20th to Friday 22nd September 2023. The visit will mark the shared history, culture, and values of the UK and France."

The France visit was supposed to take place back in March this year, but it was postponed just two days before Charles and Camilla were due to leave the UK, due to the national mass strikes and social unrest gripping the country at the time.

They had been due to go to France on Sunday, March 26, before then heading to Germany on Wednesday, March 29, finishing the tour on Friday, March 31. But while the French part of the trip was cancelled, Charles and Camilla still flew to Germany, marking their first official foreign trips as monarchs.

Charles and Camilla

(Image credit: Getty)

As the royal couple had been due to tour Paris and Bordeaux, it is thought their schedule for the trip in September will remain similar. President Macron is also expected to hold a state banquet in honour of the monarchs during their trip.

The royals have been advised to visit France by the Foreign Office, as they continue to strengthen ties with Britain’s European neighbours over to the threat to regional and global security from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Charles and Camilla's trip will come just under two weeks after the royal family marks one year since Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September 2022.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave alongside Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince George of Wales on the Buckingham Palace balcony

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of Wales are also set to make a special trip next month. The pair will travel to Wales to mark the anniversary of the Queen's death. They are set to visit St David’s Cathedral on Friday, September 8. While in Wales, they will lead tributes to the Queen and visit communities in South Wales.

The Queen had visited this cathedral many times during her reign and was the first monarch to visit the small town since the Reformation. The Cathedral has the Sovereign as the member of its governing body and there is a personal stall in the Quire of the building, which the Queen sat in on many of her visits to the church.

This date is additionally significant to the Prince and Princess, as they gained their titles on the same day as the Queen's death, and King Charles's ascension to the throne. This trip will pay homage to both Her Majesty and their new Welsh title.

Robyn Morris

Robyn is a celebrity and entertainment journalist and editor with over eight years experience in the industry. As well as contributing regular to woman&home, she also often writes for Woman, Woman's Own, Woman's Weekly and The Sun.

Latest