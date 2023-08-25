King Charles and Queen Camilla's cancelled royal tour is back on the cards

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have unveiled their next royal tour.

The monarchs will go on a three-day state visit to France on September 20, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The trip was originally scheduled for March, but had to be postponed due to violent riots taking place at the time.

In other royal news, this is the intimate five-word comment Prince William made to Kate during their famous balcony kiss.

Announcing the King and Queen's next royal tour, Buckingham Palace said, "The King and Queen will undertake a State Visit to France, visiting Paris and Bordeaux, from Wednesday 20th to Friday 22nd September 2023. The visit will mark the shared history, culture, and values of the UK and France."

The France visit was supposed to take place back in March this year, but it was postponed just two days before Charles and Camilla were due to leave the UK, due to the national mass strikes and social unrest gripping the country at the time.

They had been due to go to France on Sunday, March 26, before then heading to Germany on Wednesday, March 29, finishing the tour on Friday, March 31. But while the French part of the trip was cancelled, Charles and Camilla still flew to Germany, marking their first official foreign trips as monarchs.

(Image credit: Getty)

As the royal couple had been due to tour Paris and Bordeaux, it is thought their schedule for the trip in September will remain similar. President Macron is also expected to hold a state banquet in honour of the monarchs during their trip.

The royals have been advised to visit France by the Foreign Office, as they continue to strengthen ties with Britain’s European neighbours over to the threat to regional and global security from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Charles and Camilla's trip will come just under two weeks after the royal family marks one year since Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September 2022.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of Wales are also set to make a special trip next month. The pair will travel to Wales to mark the anniversary of the Queen's death. They are set to visit St David’s Cathedral on Friday, September 8. While in Wales, they will lead tributes to the Queen and visit communities in South Wales.

The Queen had visited this cathedral many times during her reign and was the first monarch to visit the small town since the Reformation. The Cathedral has the Sovereign as the member of its governing body and there is a personal stall in the Quire of the building, which the Queen sat in on many of her visits to the church.

This date is additionally significant to the Prince and Princess, as they gained their titles on the same day as the Queen's death, and King Charles's ascension to the throne. This trip will pay homage to both Her Majesty and their new Welsh title.