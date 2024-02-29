Kensington Palace breaks silence amid concerns for Kate Middleton with clear new statement
The Palace have made a statement as speculation circulates about the Princess of Wales's health following her 'successful' surgery in January
Kensington Palace have shared a clear new statement amid growing concern and speculation from royal fans about the Princess of Wales.
Catherine, Princess of Wales hasn’t been seen in public since she walked to church on Christmas Day last year. In January it was announced by Kensington Palace that she had undergone “planned” abdominal surgery that was “successful”. At the time they confirmed that she was “unlikely” to resume public-facing duties for several months and on 29th January they stated that she’d returned home to continue her recovery. Now the Palace have shared a clear new statement regarding the future Queen Consort’s health amid a resurgence of theories and speculation online.
As reported by The Sun, a Kensington Palace spokesperson declared, “We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant.”
Kensington Palace did indeed make it “very clear” from the beginning that we shouldn’t expect to see her undertaking engagements again until after Easter which falls on the final weekend of March. Despite this timeframe being explained, the new statement comes amid a flurry of theories and speculation about the Princess’s health online.
There has been growing concern and interest in where Kate is and conversations about when she will return to royal duties amongst members of the public, particularly after Prince William pulled out of an appearance on 27th February.
He’d been set to attend and give a reading at a Service of Thanksgiving for the late King Constantine of Greece. The Prince of Wales is his godson and it was a surprise to many people when it was confirmed that he wouldn’t be there after all due to a “personal matter”.
No further details were given and more rumours about the Princess of Wales’s health began circulating, despite the BBC reporting that the Palace also said she is “continuing to do well” in her recovery.
Kensington Palace’s recent statement has reiterated the sentiment of the first one. When Kate’s operation was first announced they stated that it was the Princess of Wales’s wish that her “personal medical information” was kept private and that they would only be providing updates when there was “significant new information”.
After she returned home, the Palace stated she is making “good progress”. The new statement indicates that this very much continues to be the case and that there is no cause for concern amongst fans.
She is currently expected to resume her duties from sometime in April after Easter and the Palace previously declared that she “looks forward to reinstating as many [engagements] as possible, as soon as possible”.
Meanwhile, on 29th February Prince William made his first official visit since he pulled out of the Service of Thanksgiving for King Constantine. The Prince of Wales visited the Western Marble Arch Synagogue where he heard about the vital work of the Holocaust Educational Trust to help combat the incredibly worrying rise in anti-Semitism in the UK.
He heard from students and young people who have experienced anti-Semitism and met with Holocaust survivor Renee Salt, as well as young ambassadors who’ve taken part in the important “Lessons from Auschwitz” project. During his visit, he referenced he and his wife's shared concerns too.
“Both Catherine and I are extremely concerned about the rise in anti-Semitism that you guys have talked about this morning and I'm just so sorry if any of you have had to experience that," he declared, as per OK!, before adding, "It has no place. That's why I'm here today to reassure you all that people do care and people do listen and we can't let that go.”
