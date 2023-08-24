Kate Middleton's strict but clever rule of thirds for juggling her busy life

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Princess of Wales is said to divide her life into thirds in order to juggle all of the busy aspects of being a mother and an iconic royal.

The Princess of Wales has a super busy schedule, from being a doting mother to her three children to giving her all to her royal work projects and official engagements.

But she reportedly keeps things balanced by using a rule of thirds, with a friend of hers revealing her trick for juggling it all.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton's candy pink clutch bag is giving Barbie vibes and she styled it perfectly.

The Princess of Wales has an undeniably busy schedule. From attending hundreds of official royal engagements a year to raising Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with her husband, Prince William.

And with the responsibilities that come with her role as the future Queen Consort as well as the busy times that come with motherhood at Adelaide Cottage, it's not surprising that Princess Catherine has had to devise a way to balance everything efficiently.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Telegraph, a friend close to the Princess of Wales has shared details of her intricate method of planning her life, which uses a clever rule of thirds.

Speaking to the publication, the source claimed, "A third of her time is for parenting, a third is for being a wife – spending time with her husband and supporting him – and a third is for her projects and royal duties."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And this is likely something Catherine will stick to, especially as she takes on more royal responsibilities in the coming years alongside William, who is first in the line of succession, and as her children enter new stages of their lives.

"I can't imagine that will change, though with all three children now at school she will be juggling her time slots around, spending more time on her projects during the day and more time on the children in the evening," the insider continued.