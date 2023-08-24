Kate Middleton's strict but clever rule of thirds for juggling her busy life
The Princess of Wales is said to divide her time into thirds in order to balance all of the responsibilities in her life
The Princess of Wales is said to divide her life into thirds in order to juggle all of the busy aspects of being a mother and an iconic royal.
- The Princess of Wales has a super busy schedule, from being a doting mother to her three children to giving her all to her royal work projects and official engagements.
- But she reportedly keeps things balanced by using a rule of thirds, with a friend of hers revealing her trick for juggling it all.
The Princess of Wales has an undeniably busy schedule. From attending hundreds of official royal engagements a year to raising Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with her husband, Prince William.
And with the responsibilities that come with her role as the future Queen Consort as well as the busy times that come with motherhood at Adelaide Cottage, it's not surprising that Princess Catherine has had to devise a way to balance everything efficiently.
According to The Telegraph, a friend close to the Princess of Wales has shared details of her intricate method of planning her life, which uses a clever rule of thirds.
Speaking to the publication, the source claimed, "A third of her time is for parenting, a third is for being a wife – spending time with her husband and supporting him – and a third is for her projects and royal duties."
And this is likely something Catherine will stick to, especially as she takes on more royal responsibilities in the coming years alongside William, who is first in the line of succession, and as her children enter new stages of their lives.
"I can't imagine that will change, though with all three children now at school she will be juggling her time slots around, spending more time on her projects during the day and more time on the children in the evening," the insider continued.
