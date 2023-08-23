Kate Middleton's relatable back-to-school blunder

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton made this mistake while getting her children ready for back-to-school season once, and honestly it's so relatable.

As we all know, back-to-school season comes with its own set of stressors - buying school supplies, prepping to make lunches for your kids on a daily basis, school transportation, and of course, back-to-school clothes. And if you feel like you're alone in your stress of trying to get your child ready for their new school year, think again - even Kate Middleton sometimes makes mistakes during this stressful time of year.

In fact, a few years ago, the Princess made a mistake while buying Prince George and Princess Charlotte's back-to-school clothes and new school uniforms that was so relatable - and just proved that, even if you're a Princess, you can't always be perfect!

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

In 2018, a source told HELLO! magazine that while Kate was shopping for back-to-school clothes for George and Charlotte, she had everything in order - uniforms, shoes, backpacks, the like. Unfortunately, she forgot one small but important detail.

When she took the kids into the shop, it was still summer, so they were wearing summer sandals for footwear - obviously not ideal for trying on uniform shoes. She quickly realized that the kids didn't have socks on, and had to ask the shop if the kids could borrow some pairs while they tried on their new school shoes.

Kate took the kids to Peter Jones in London to get all of their essentials, proving that even though she's a Princess, she still cares about taking these important familial matters into her own hands and giving her kids some "normal" experiences.

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

At this time, George and Charlotte were entering early years of school, as Charlotte was only three years old and George was five.

It is said that Kate still drops her kids off at school on a daily basis, keeping with that sense of normalcy for her kids. Although, when George started her first year at Thomas's Battersea school (where their school lunches are prepared daily by a team of chefs), Kate was unable to drop him off for his first day, as she was having morning sickness while pregnant with Prince Louis.

But only that stopped Kate from fulfilling her maternal duties - apparently, Kate even made it a point to drop George off at the gate of his school just one day after Prince Louis was born. Talk about being a super mom who will stop at nothing to raise her children.

And apparently, when Kate drops her kids off at school, no one bats an eye, according to a source from the Daily Mail. "No one really gives Kate a second glance when she does the school drop-off. We have a Victoria's Secret model doing the school run, too, and the dads are far more interested in her!" the source said.