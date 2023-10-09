Kate Middleton’s ‘lonely position’ in the Royal Family as ‘outsider’ in ‘uncharted waters’

A royal expert has delved into Princess of Wales' 'lonely position' in the Royal Family as she holds an 'incredibly influential' role

Kate Middleton’s "lonely position" explained. Seen here she visits HMP High Down
(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Kate’s “lonely position” in the Royal Family has been explained by a royal expert who described the Princess of Wales as an “outsider” in “uncharted waters”.

The Princess of Wales might be one of the most popular members of the immediate and extended Royal Family but her position comes with intense responsibilities. As the future Queen Consort she undertakes a considerable number of engagements, is Patron to many organisations and charities and represents the royals abroad. Although she is often supported by Prince William at many of her public-facing appearances, Kate’s increasingly taking on engagements solo. Now a royal expert has delved into Kate’s “lonely position” within the Royal Family, suggesting that she’s now in “uncharted waters”.

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the Grange Pavilion

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Opening up to OK!, historian, writer and broadcaster Tessa Dunlop recently expressed her belief that the Princess of Wales being “stratospherically famous” could mean a sense of isolation.

"I think in some ways, Kate feels probably quite lonely,” Tessa claimed. “She's left the category of a lone ranger or rich girl from her home county and has become this sort of stratospherically famous, influential individual and I think that's probably quite a lonely position.”

The expert went on to reflect upon how “lucky” the Princess of Wales is to have such an incredible relationship with her family, particularly her mother Carole and sister Pippa. According to Tessa, these bonds could help Kate, who’s apparently “charted her own course” as a royal.

Catherine, Princess of Wales joins a Portage Session

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

She said, “Kate has very much charted her own course in some respects, she's an outsider. She's an incredibly successful import into the Royal Family and bought into the institution of monarchy, almost like no other outsider has and reaffirmed its sort of conventional parameters."

Fans might have noticed Kate upholding certain royal traditions and “conventional parameters" over the years. This includes Kate never spending Christmas at Sandringham until she was married to Prince William, in line with tradition, and previously never wearing bright nail polish. However, she’s also been seen pushing the boundaries a little more in recent years, taking part in selfies and embracing contemporary bold-coloured suits.

And when it comes to the path Kate has forged in the Royal Family, Tessa brought up one aspect that she believes people should “bear in mind”. 

Catherine, Princess of Wales poses for a selfie photograph

(Image credit: Photo by TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"[Princess Diana] had died before she got to Kate's age, they [the monarchy] haven't had a Kate,” Tessa said. “Kate is now in uncharted waters in modern history and I think that's worth bearing in mind.”

"The future Queen Consort's role is an incredibly influential one and this is all about soft power,” she added, reflecting, "We know the way the family lean on Kate, they clearly see her as their asset in a way, she looks more contemporary, she has more of the common touch and she certainly polls very well".

The Princess of Wales’ natural warmth and ability to connect with people at engagements has won the hearts of many fans. 

Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she helps a young girl at an arts and crafts session

(Image credit: Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Whilst the BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond previously claimed to OK!, that the “common touch” is something Kate and Duchess of Edinburgh have in common and it gives them star power. 

"Both [Sophie] and Catherine have a common touch…perhaps because they lived “ normal “ lives before marrying,” Jennie said. “They connect with the people they meet and look as if they really want to chat. They are the new female stars of the show - elegant, engaging and empathetic."

