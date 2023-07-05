Kate Middleton's go-to KitchenAid mixer is now 20% off - for a limited time only!

Kate Middleton's go-to KitchenAid baking appliance is currently on sale with an impressive 20% off.

A homely favorite, the artisan stand mixer was used by the Princess of Wales last year when she baked cupcakes for the Queen's Jubilee with her children.

The sleek looking KitchenAid stand mixer known for its quality and iconic vintage design is now on offer with nearly £100 /$70 off.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton raised the style stakes with an ultra-stylish scalloped bag in Scotland, where she also dressed in a head-to-toe royal blue ensemble.

Despite being the Princess of Wales, Kate is still all hands on deck when it comes to her children and has been known to indulge in a spot of baking - with the help of a trusty household favorite.

Spotted in an Instagram reel posted June last year, the family huddled round a KitchenAid mixer to bake a batch of celebratory cupcakes for the Queen's Jubilee. She showcased her baking skills again yesterday in a video with Prince William where the pair baked for the NHS's 75th anniversary Big Tea party at St Thomas' Hospital in London. Yesterday, we were admittedly distracted by her blue and white polka dot dress, but last time she cooked, it was her sleek KitchenAid mixer that caught our attention.

The family's KitchenAid mixer was quickly identified by royal fans as the Artisan Stand Mixer model in the shade Almond Cream. One of the best KitchenAid mixers, the ubiquitous item normally retails at over £500 / $500 but we've spotted it for 20% off - but hurry, this offer is time limited!

KitchenAid 4.8 Litre Artisan Stand Mixer in Almond Cream £449.00 £359.20 (UK only)| ECookShop A sturdy yet stylish machine, KitchenAid mixers are renowned for their high-performance and iconic timeless design. The mixer has 10 speed modes with an interchangeable wire whisk, dough hook and flat beater. We saw this model reduced to £343 last year for Black Friday, but outside of major sales periods, we rarely see this level of discount.

As seen in the reel, the Wales-based royals chose the neutral color way Almond Cream, the mixer does however come in a plethora of other subtle classic colors such as Fresh Linen, Pistachio and Milkshake. One avid reviewer on site describes it as the 'Rolls Royce of Mixers' - and we're inclined to agree. If you're not set on the colorway, head to our roundup of the best KitchenAid mixer deals as there are other offers running at the moment with other models being sold at slightly lower price points.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $449.99 $379.99 | KitchenAid (US only) There's also a great discount running in the US on the very machine used by the Princess of Wales. The iconic cream color means that not only is this one of the best stand mixers you can buy, it's also one of the most aesthetically pleasing.

While the Almond Cream model is our favorite colorway, if you're not set on that specific color or are open to slightly different models, you can also check out the best KitchenAid mixer deals we've spotted on the internet below.