Kate Middleton's cosy winter puffer coat has got us rushing to shop this incredible 70% off deal before Christmas.

When it comes to the best winter coats it doesn’t come much more warm and classic than a puffer coat. They might not be many people’s go-to for formal occasions, but they are super snuggly and practical and the Princess of Wales has proved they can still be incredibly stylish. Kate’s puffer coat is an icon in her seasonal wardrobe and she was seen wearing it back in December 2019.

However, whilst her exact one from Perfect Moment isn’t available anymore you can still emulate her warm festive look with a very similar option.

SHOP AN ALTERNATIVE TO KATE MIDDLETON'S PUFFER COAT

Women's Keava III Baffled Jacket in Rumba Red, Was £100 , Now £29.95 | Regatta Currently discounted, this bright red puffer coat is a gorgeous way to add a pop of colour into winter outfits whilst keeping warm. It has a water repellent finish and velour lining to the collar and cuffs.

The Regatta Keava III Baffled Jacket in Rumba Red is incredibly similar to Kate’s cranberry red puffer coat. Originally priced at £100 it’s now down to a much more affordable £29.95 and according to the brand you can even get an extra 15% off with their code ‘Cosy’.

The colour is a bright red that echoes the shade of the Princess of Wales’s coat and is sure to make a statement paired with any neutral trousers or jeans. If the red isn’t for you, Regatta also has it discounted and available to buy ready for Christmas in a muted turquoise and a yellow-toned beige colour.

Sadly, the time has passed for standard delivery in time for Christmas but if you think that this stunning alternative to Kate’s puffer coat is the ideal gift for a loved one (or a treat for yourself) you can still get it with ‘Next Day’ if you purchase by 6pm on 21st December. This particular jacket has a durable water repellent finish and has “premium recycled synthetic down insulation” as well as two zipped lower pockets.

SHOP MORE PUFFER COATS

M&S Hooded Puffer Jacket Visit Site RRP: £39.50 | If you'd prefer your puffer coat to have a hood then this could be just what you've been looking for. The stunning red shade is fun and the jacket also features quilting, a funnel neck and detachable hood. M&S's Thermowarmth™ technology also helps to make this a very warm choice too. Superdry Faux Fur Hooded Mid Length Puffer Jacket Visit Site RRP: Was £104.99 , Now £87.99 | This puffer jacket comes in a slightly longer length than the Princess of Wales's and also has a faux fur hood. The quilting is a lovely touch of detail and this is a great choice to keep you cosy yet stylish this winter. Regatta Keava III Baffled Jacket in Gulfstream Visit Site RRP: Was £100 , Now £29.95 | For those who'd prefer another colour to red, the Regatta jacket in this pretty muted blue shade is a great choice. Made with a water repellent finish, two zipped pockets and a velour lining to the cuffs and collar.

The Regatta puffer coat has a similar shorter length and bold colour to Kate’s, which she wore with a green jumper and jeans in 2019. However, there are also a range of other beautiful, vibrant puffer coats on the market if this one doesn’t take your fancy. If you’re looking for a slightly longer length red puffer coat then Superdry have a gorgeous one with a faux fur hood that’s now less than £100, whilst M&S have a shorter one for a very affordable £39.50.

The Princess of Wales wore her red puffer coat when she visited Peterley Manor Farm in December 2019. She was joined by children and families supported by the charity, Family Action, which Kate became Patron of that year.

Family Action helps to tackle issues facing families, ranging from social isolation to financial hardship and mental health challenges. During her visit Kate learnt more about the charity and helped children to pick out Christmas trees for pre-schools.