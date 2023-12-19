Kate Middleton's alcohol rule she can't even stray from at Christmas might make her festive season a little different from other people's.

For many people the festive season involves enjoying plenty of delicious food and drink and wrapping up in our best winter coats for family walks and the Royal Family’s Christmas celebrations are no different. They traditionally gather at Sandringham for the festive period and sit down to a classic Christmas dinner and special beverages. However, whilst some of us might indulge a little over Christmas, Kate’s alcohol rule means the Princess of Wales won’t be doing the same.

This is a rule that she apparently doesn’t stray from - even at Christmas - according to former royal butler Grant Harrold. He previously explained to Hello! that he’s “hand on heart” never seen the royals “drunk” before.

"I can hand on heart say I have never ever seen a member of the royal family drunk. If we're talking about staff members, that's different ball game!,” he claimed at a festive ettiquette event.

Grant went on to explain that they used to attend Christmas parties, describing it as ”hysterical, really good fun” when they got to sit at a table with Prince William.

He added, “But again, you never saw them drunk, even dare I say Harry, never in person. I’ve never seen any of them drunk."

So it seems that the royals “never” drink alcohol to that level of excess and as a senior member of the Royal Family, it’s likely that the Princess of Wales takes this approach too. Kate’s alcohol rule doesn’t mean she won’t be enjoying any drinks at all on Christmas Day, though, just that she likely won't be getting drunk.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady once revealed that on Christmas Day morning after church the royals return “straight into pre-lunch drinks”. Getting candid with the Mail on Sunday in 2017, he shared that the late Queen Elizabeth apparently used to have a gin and Dubonnet and “everyone else” reportedly sips a glass of Veuve Clicquot champagne.

He explained that the Christmas pudding served as dessert after the traditional roast turkey lunch is also very boozy and served with accompaniments that also feature one of the most festive types of alcohol.

“There is a lot of alcohol in it, but – perhaps for obvious reasons – no coins or trinkets are added. No one wants to be responsible for a Royal choking. The pudding is served at 2pm with brandy butter and brandy sauce for good measure,” Darren disclosed.

Kate and Prince William are expected to head to Sandringham once again this December to celebrate Christmas with King Charles and Queen Camilla. Last year was His Majesty’s first Christmas as King and Prince Louis had a special ‘first’ of his own when he made his debut walking to church with the rest of his family on Christmas Day. Now he's made this special appearance once, fans will no doubt be looking forward to seeing the entire Wales family walking together again in 2023.